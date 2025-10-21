Pet owners in Cebu province urged not to leash, cage pets amid disasters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In the wake of recent disasters and calamities, such as fires and earthquakes, pet owners in Cebu province are urged to unchain or not to keep their pets inside cages.

The Provincial Board (PB) on Monday, October 20, 2025, passed a resolution, calling all pet-owners to ensure their furry companions have the chance to save their own lives in times of emergencies.

It was titled A Resolution Respectfully Requesting All Pet Owners In The Province Of Cebu To Untie Or Unchain Their Pets During Fires, Earthquakes, And Other Natural Calamities, To Allow Them A Chance To Save Themselves In Case Their Owners Are Unable To Do So.

The legislative passed the resolution, authored by Dason Lorenz Lagon of Cebu’s 3rd District, during its regular session on Monday.

“It has been observed that many pets, particularly dogs, are often left tied or chained, making them vulnerable and unable to escape danger during such emergency situations,” said Lagon.

The resolution also came days after a huge fire in Brgy. Duljo Fatima, Cebu City killed two dogs and the series of earthquakes in north Cebu wherein several animals, including pets, had perished.

Lagon reminded pet owners that they too are mandated to comply with the Animal Welfare Act of the Philippines. During times of emergency, they must also keep their pets alive.

“Allowing pets to remain tied during disasters not only exposes them to injury and death but also causes unnecessary suffering and contradicts the principles of compassion and responsible pet ownership,” he explained in his resolution.

“While human lives are always the foremost priority during emergencies, untied pets have a greater chance to escape and survive in the absence of their owners’ immediate assistance,” he added.

The lawmaker likewise requested local disaster and rescue units to inform and educate their constituents about disaster preparedness not only for themselves but also for their furry loved ones.

