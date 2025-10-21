Niere siblings from quake-hit Bogo triumph in Gullas Tennis Cup

The Niere siblings, from left, Nefrete Fernan, Everett Enzo, Everett Pete, and Everett Gil Niere. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — September 30, 2025 will infamously be remembered in the memory of many Cebuanos as a night of terror.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu left homes in ruins, lives taken, and families shaken, especially in Bogo City, the quake’s epicenter.

Among those who lived through that nightmare were three young brothers who, just weeks later, displayed remarkable resilience and will on the tennis court.

READ: Rhea Gullas Cup semifinals clash set Sunday

Brothers’ Everett Gil (14), Everett Pete (12), and Everett Enzo (10) Niere are all from Bogo City. They emerged as standout performers in the 24th Gullas Tennis Cup, which concluded last Monday, October 20, at the Citigreen Tennis Resort and Alta Vista Golf and Country Club.

The youngest, Enzo, led the way by winning the 10-under unisex title, defeating Tuburan’s Dale Diamante, 4-0, 4-0.

His older brothers also made it to the finals with Gil settled for the silver in the boys 14-under division after falling to Xian Wynn Calagos, 6-0, 6-4, while Pete, the top seed in boys 12-under, was upset by James Andrio Estrella, 6-1, 6-2.

What made their performances extraordinary was that all three were first-time participants in this prestigious Philta Group-2 tournament.

Amazingly they did it while still recovering from a terrifying ordeal.

SURVIVING THE NIGHT

Their mother, Nefrete Fernan, still remembers every sound and tremor from that terrifying night.

She and her two youngest sons, Pete and Enzo, were preparing to sleep early for the Bogo Division Meet the next morning. Gil, the eldest, was in Cebu City at the time. Just as Fernan was about to turn off the lights, the earth began to shake violently.

“Kadtong adlawa, mao siguro to ang pinaka taas nga gabii sa tibuok namong kinabuhi,” she recalled.

(During that day, that was probably the longest night of our entire lives.)

“Lain kaayo siya nga linog. Dili siya pareha sa mga kasagaran nga among nabantayan. Mura mig gisulod sa kahon unya gikuso-kuso ug maayo. Mura ka gusto mopiyong pero dili nimo mabuhat kay di ka kahibalo kung safe pa ba imong balay.”

(It was a different kind of earthquake. Not like the ones we usually experience. It felt like we were trapped inside a box being violently shaken. You want to close your eyes, but you can’t — because you don’t know if your house is still safe.)

As the shaking intensified, their rented house in Barangay Taytayan groaned under the stress. Fernan said they couldn’t immediately get out because the doors were locked. The power went out, leaving them in total darkness. When they finally made it outside, strong aftershocks followed.

“We really can’t forget that night,” she said.

That night, sleep was impossible. The family stayed alert, ready to run for safety at any moment even if they were already staying on an open field.

Despite the fear, the brothers found comfort in returning to the sport they love. Playing tennis became their way of coping with the emotional scars left by the quake.

“We just keep on practicing,” said Gil. “Mag sige lang gihapon ug hapak bisan linog.” (We just keep on hitting the ball even if there’s an earthquake.)

Pete, meanwhile, said that when aftershocks struck during practice, he would just run for safety, but he never stopped playing.

With their home sustaining only minimal damage, the family slowly picked themselves up and returned to their training. Fernan said she made the decision to let her sons continue competing to help them heal.

“The more we stayed there, the more they’d feel the trauma. That’s why I brought them here to divert their attention,” she said.

ESCAPING THE EPICENTER

As the aftershocks intensified, Fernan made the difficult decision to leave their house to a safer place, preferably here in Cebu City.

“As a mother, it’s my duty to get my children out of the area kay sige pa ug aftershocks,” she said. “Wala nami tarong ug tulog, wala sila naka-practice kay naguba among tennis court. Mao to ni pahawa dayon mi sa Bogo.”

(We haven’t been able to sleep properly, and they couldn’t practice because our tennis court was damaged. That’s why we immediately left Bogo.)

They left their home and sought temporary refuge far from the epicenter. Though their rented house sustained only minor cracks, the fear ran deep.

“Ultimo maligo ni sila, magpauban pa nako. Dili sila makapahimutang tungod sa trauma sa linog,” Fernan said.

(They even need me to accompany them just to take a bath. They can’t settle down because of the trauma from the earthquake.)

Every tremor, even the lightest, made the boys anxious. The quake had turned their sense of safety into constant vigilance.

FINDING STRENGTH & HEALING IN TENNIS

For Gil, the eldest, tennis became a way to fight back against fear.

He saw practice not just as training, but as a way to keep his mind from returning to that night. Pete, on the other hand, admitted that he still runs for safety whenever a tremor hits, even during practice in an outdoor tennis court.

Their mother, however, insisted that they continue with their planned tournaments to help them heal.

“Despite sa ilang kakuyaw ug trauma, mao to ni decide gyud ko nga paduwaon sila,” Fernan said. (Despite their fear and trauma, that’s why I decided to let them play..)

TALENTED SIBLINGS

The Niere brothers are not just earthquake survivors. They are also rising stars in Philippine junior tennis. All three are nationally ranked under Philta and are set to represent the Philippines in an international tournament in Malaysia this November.

Pete and Enzo started playing tennis in 2018, inspired by their father, an avid player. Gil joined them later, shifting from basketball and badminton in 2022.

“At first, they really liked basketball,” Fernan shared. “But it’s very physical and they saw tennis was better.”

Enzo looks up to Rafael Nadal, while Gil and Pete idolize Francis Casey Alcantara and Alex Eala, hoping to follow in their footsteps.

PLAYING THROUGH AFTERSHOCKS

Even with limited practice time after the quake, Enzo managed to win his division at the Gullas Tennis Cup. The family’s challenges didn’t end there.

While they’re in Baybay, Leyte, for a Cebuana Lhuillier tournament, an earthquake occured in the area on October 17.

Still, the brothers pressed on. Gil admitted he struggled to focus during matches because of the trauma, but quitting was never an option.

“Padayon lang gihapon mi bisan sige ug linog kay sayang kaayo among gi training,” he said. (We just kept playing even if there’s an earthquake because our training would just go to waste.)

Through fear and uncertainty, the Niere brothers stood firm, which became their proof that they can still shine even from the most terrifying experiences.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP