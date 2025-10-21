UC rules two divisions in Cebu Inter-Alumni Invitational Tournament

Division C champions, UC Webmasters. | SHAABAA photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Inter-Alumni Invitational Tournament of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) wrapped up last Sunday, October 19, at the Magis Eagles Arena, with the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters emerging as the big winners.

UC reigned supreme in two divisions, capturing both the Division B and Division C titles after defeating host Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) squads in their respective do-or-die championship matches.

In Division B, the Webmasters pulled off an 82-77 victory over SHS-AdC. Jonathan Canceran led UC with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Frank Cipriano and Rommel Lucerno each contributed 11 points, while Earl Montilla added 10 markers in the win.

Mikey Cabahug paced SHS-AdC with a game-high 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Jasper Diaz and Elddie Cabahug also chipped in 18 and 19 points, respectively, in the losing effort.

Over in Division C, UC outlasted SHS-AdC’s younger squad, 87-82, behind a stellar performance from Luigi Gabisan, who erupted for 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Froilan Mangubat followed with 21 points, while Miguel Gastador and Justine Dacalos added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Eroll Pastor powered SHS-AdC with 25 points, while Benedict Andre Chua and RJ Dacalos each finished with 17 in the defeat.

DBTC DIVISION A CHAMPS

Division A champions, DBTC Greywolves. |SHAABAA photo

In Division A, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, led by former Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, captured the championship after beating UC, 67-54.

Hontiveros put up 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals in the title-clinching win. Teammates Steve Nacua, Ian Brigoli, and Gamaliel Bas each added nine points.

For UC, Cesar Tabar scored 15 points, Alex Cainglet had 12, and Kristian Ocanada chipped in 10.

In the battle for third place in Division A, SHS-AdC defeated the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 73-68, while DBTC took third place in Division B with a 96-91 win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

