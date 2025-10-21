Senior kegler Dory Enoveso rules SUGBU shootout bowling

Dory Enoveso (middle) is flanked by Jomar Jumapao (left) and Romy Mauro (right). | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Dory Enoveso debuted as a Division B bowler in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) with a title-clinching win last Sunday, October 19, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Leisure and Bowling Center.

The 83-year-old Enoveso, one of SUGBU’s most senior bowlers displayed her old winning form she first gave a glimpse last February when she topped the same tournament in style.

This time, she scored 193 pinfalls with a relatively lower than her average handicap points against two younger and veteran keglers.

Levelling up from being a Division C bowler, Enoveso defeated former national team member, Jomar Jumapao who had 187 pinfalls with zero handicap points, while Division C kegler, Romy Mauro, a fellow senior bowler settled for third with 172 pinfalls.

In the qualifying round, Enoveso scored 760 pinfalls after a four-game series, besting David Pena who had 719 pinfalls and Dodong Dante who finished with 715 pinfalls for second and third places, respectively.

In Division A, Jumapao logged 780 pinfalls to qualify in the finals. He defeated SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza (728) and Ted Convocar (703) who rounded off the top three in the division.

Lastly, Mauro scored 676 pinfalls in Division C’s qualifiers. He defeated Bebie Mauro who placed second with 645 pinfalls and Jojo Andal who settled for third with 634 pinfalls.

