Sinulog 2026: Parties and concerts only allowed ‘on the city outskirts’

This 2016 file photo shows people partying along Mango Avenue in Cebu City. The city government has recently banned street parties during the Sinulog celebration this year.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With only three months left until Cebu’s biggest festival, the city government continues to plan for better crowd control for Sinulog 2026.

Mayor Nestor Archival shared in a press conference on October 20, 2025 that gatherings such as parties and concerts are allowed during Sinulog 2026 as long as they are in the outer parts of Cebu City.

“The concerts should be at the outskirts sa Central. Di na pwede mag concert sa Fuente ug sa Plaza [Independencia] kay naa man gud diri ang daghan tao. Concerts [and parties] might be sa SRP or North Reclamation,” he said.

(The concerts should be held on the outskirts of Central. Concerts can no longer be held at Fuente or Plaza Independencia because a lot of people live here. Concerts and parties might be better held at SRP or North Reclamation.)

Other regulations will be finalized after consultations with Cebu City Councilor Paul Labra, Chairperson of the Committee on Peace and Order.

“Naa man gud toy nahitabo last year nga mag party nalang bisag asa. Ang liquor, supposed to be dili jud ta ani, but we will be talking to the police because we cannot simply control them. Magda man jud ni sila. Pero unsaon ni nato sila icontrol, we will consult with the Peace and Order team,” the Mayor shared.

(There was an incident last year where people just held parties anywhere. As for liquor, we’re actually not supposed to allow it, but we will be talking to the police because we really can’t control them completely. They’ll still bring it. But as for how we can manage them, we will consult with the Peace and Order team.)

City to improve traffic and crowd control

The city government has also laid out initial plans to ease the traffic during the Sinulog 2026, including buses servicing both northern and southern parts of the city.

“We will be providing buses, including aircon buses nga limpyo ug nindot, nga mo fare padung sa Malacañang sa Sugbo then balik [sa South],” Archival said. (We will be providing buses, including aircon buses that are clean and nice that would fare Malacañang sa Sugbo then back to the south.)

“From the North area, gikan diri sa Malacañang padung ngadto sa SM,” he added. (From the north area, from Malacañang going to SM.)

Last year, an estimated four million people attended various activities across Cebu City during the festival proper.

Mayor Archival emphasized that throughout the planning process, the government will prioritize the safety of all participants and attendees, especially amid earthquake threats and risks of overcrowding.

“Ang pinakacritical nato is peace and order. Mao ni usa sa atong gitanaw kay kung naa man gani mga tao na magaway, magstampede, ang importante nato diri is crowd control through security.”

(The most critical issue for us is peace and order. This is one of our main concerns because if ever there are people who get into fights or if a stampede occurs, what’s most important for us here is crowd control through security.)

