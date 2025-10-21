Plunder, other criminal raps filed by Trillanes vs Ex-pres. Duterte, Bong Go

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, filed plunder and several other criminal complaints against former Pres. Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go.

This is over the alleged funneling of nearly P7 billion worth of government infrastructure projects to firms owned by the Go’s family.

Trillanes lodged the complaint against the Duterte and GO, as well as two of Go’s relatives, before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The complaint cites possible violations of the Plunder Law (Republic Act No. 7080), the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019), and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act No. 6713).

Based on the 35-page document, Trillanes accused the two of awarding billions of pesos’ worth of infrastructure projects to two firms — CLTG Builders, owned by Go’s father, and Alfrego Builders, owned by the senator’s brother.

The former senator added that both firms “cornered approximately P6.95 billion in government infrastructure projects from 2016 to the present,” which consists of over 200 projects mostly in Davao region.

According to Trillanes, the two had been committing these acts since Duterte’s tenure as mayor of Davao City until his presidency.

The former senator likewise claimed that over P816 million of these contracts were secured through a joint venture between CLTG Builders and St. Gerrard Construction, a company owned by the Discaya family, who are now in hot water for their alleged involvement in the flood-control corruption anomalies.

Citing Commission on Audit (COA) data, Trillanes alleged that CLTG was awarded 125 projects in Davao region by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) from March 2007 to May 2018.

He also claimed that some of the projects were under Duterte’s centerpiece ‘Build, Build, Build’ infrastructure program and COA records showed, as cited in the complaint, that CLTG secured 27 projects worth approximately P3.2 billion in 2017 alone.

On the other hand, Alfrego Builders & Supply reportedly won 59 public works projects in Davao region from June 2007 to July 2018, amounting to P1.74 billion.

Trillanes pointed out that in 2018, Alfrego won contracts for 23 projects amounting to P1.3 billion.

INQUIRER has reached out to Senator Go but he has yet to reply as of posting time.

This was not the first time Trillanes filed a plunder case against Duterte and the senator.

In July 2024, he lodged a similar complaint before the Department of Justice, which was endorsed by then Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento to the anti-graft body in the same month.

However, the complaint was dismissed by the office under the helm of Ombudsman Samuel Martires on June 2 this year.

