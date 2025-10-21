DOH: No need to require face masks despite flu season

PGH READ ALONG / JANUARY 22 2011 Read Along at Ward 9 in Philippine General Hospital PHOTO BY RICHARD REYES

MANILA, Philippines—There’s still no need to mandate face mask use despite the ongoing flu season, Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo, spokesperson of the Department of Health (DOH), said on Tuesday

That was Domingo’s answer when asked if face masks should be required in Metro Manila and nearby areas after Quezon made mask-wearing mandatory following the rise of influenza-like cases in the province.

According to Domingo, the agency considers severe hospitalization and the influx of patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of hospitals as factors before deciding on the mandatory mask use.

“Not yet. What we look at when we’re thinking of a mandate is the increase in severe hospitalization. We also see if the ICUs are congested, and we haven’t seen anything like that,” Domingo said in an interview with DZMM “Teleradyo.”

Domingo added that determining the penalties for non-compliance would be difficult, noting that some individuals might wear masks improperly.

He also warned that some traders may exploit the situation to hike face mask prices amid rising demand.

According to the DOH official, while the country remains in the flu season, there’s no outbreak of the disease.

The health department earlier reported that it logged a total of 6,457 cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) nationwide from Sept. 28, 2025, to Oct. 11, 2025.

This is 39 percent lower than the 10,740 cases recorded from Sept. 14 to 27, 2025.

“What we’re saying here is that there is no reason to say that there is an outbreak because the data show that. But we don’t want to be complicit because we know this is flu season, and cases may rise if we won’t take care of ourselves,” Domingo added.

When asked if the DOH was ready for the surge of ILI cases, he answered yes. He said that this is included in their surge capacity, under which DOH hospitals allot an additional 10 percent of bed capacity to accommodate patients.

Domingo also reminded that while the department had not mandated face mask use, anyone can wear one as a precautionary measure to protect themselves and their loved ones from sickness.

However, he noted that wearing face masks is mandatory in hospitals to avoid contracting different kinds of diseases.

