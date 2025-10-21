No lighting effects in dance performances and floats in Sinulog 2026?

This file photo shows a contingent performing during a Sinulog Grand Mardi Gras. | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Organizers of the Sinulog Festival 2026 are set to evaluate whether lighting effects should be allowed in dance performances and floats.

This amid concerns that lighting effects may create unfair disadvantages for contingents performing at night.

The issue was raised during the first Executive Committee (Execom) meeting of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) for Sinulog 2026 held on October 9, 2025, with President Pericles Dakay presiding.

In a copy of the meeting minutes given to the media by Mayor Nestor Archival on Monday, October 20, the Body deliberated on whether the use of lighting effects should be permitted during dance performances and on floats.

READ: Sinulog 2026 may cap contingents at 35; stricter float rules set

READ: Sinulog 2026: Parties and concerts only allowed ‘on the city outskirts’

Members pointed out that such lighting may “create an unfair disadvantage for contingents performing in broad daylight compared to those scheduled at night.”

A motion was raised to prohibit the use of lighting effects in both dance performances and floats; however, the Execom agreed that the Contest Cluster should thoroughly evaluate the matter before a final decision is made.

The deliberation formed part of the committee’s first planning session for next year’s festival, which also outlined the organizational structure and cluster assignments for Sinulog 2026.

Execom structure and leadership

Dakay formally introduced the members of the Execom appointed by the SFI Board to help organize the 2026 festival. These include Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella, Victor Cuenco, Councilors David Tumulak, Philipp Zafra, Nyza Archival, and Paul Labra (represented by Arnel Tancinco), as well as Atty. Rico Rey Francis Holganza.

During the meeting, Dakay emphasized that Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival will serve as the overall chairman for Sinulog 2026, following long-held tradition where the sitting city mayor assumes leadership over all festival preparations.

He further clarified that while the mayor holds overall leadership, the Sinulog Foundation, through the Execom, “does the heavy lifting” in terms of organizing the festival, always under the guidance and coordination of the Mayor.

Under the approved organizational chart, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña serves as Chairman of SFI, while Dakay acts as its President and concurrent Execom Chairman.

Sinulog 2026: Cluster heads

To streamline operations, Dakay presented various working clusters under the Sinulog 2026 organizational chart and designated their respective heads:

Promotion Cluster – Pericles P. Dakay

Contest Cluster – Councilor Philipp Zafra

Presentation/Show Cluster – Victor Cuenco

Protocols & Reception Cluster – Councilor Nyza Archival

Social Welfare Cluster – Councilor Paul Labra

Logistics Cluster – Councilor Dave Tumulak

The President instructed each cluster head to organize their respective sub-clusters and submit staffing lists in the next Execom meeting.

Earlier preparations for Sinulog 2026

As reported earlier, the country’s grandest festival may see fewer dancers in 2026 as organizers consider capping contingents at 35 to prevent congestion and ensure smoother flow of performances.

SFI Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella said at least 10 contingents from Cebu City, Cebu Province, Luzon, and Mindanao have already signified their intent to join next year’s competition. Invitations were distributed as early as April to give participating groups ample time to prepare.

“In fact, last year we limited it —15 out of town, 10 dakbayan, and 10 lalawigan, 35 in total contingents,” Labella said in a previous media forum. “But it depends with the executive committee if they will thoroughly study to accommodate more than the 35 contingents we plan to put up.”

Labella also confirmed that commercial floats will undergo stricter inspection after several exceeded height limits in 2025, causing delays and traffic jams.

“Lately, we revisited all the rules and guidelines. If only the guidelines were being followed, dili unta to mahitabo nga naay masangit,” he said. (I hope it won’t happen that something will go wrong.)

Floats are capped at 12 feet from the ground, and concept submissions are now required earlier to allow time for corrections or modifications.

The committee is likewise revisiting competition mechanics, including qualifying rounds for the Dakbayanon (city-based) and Kabataan (youth) categories, where only the top five in each will advance to the grand parade.

Festival returns to CCSC

Sinulog 2026 will remain at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) following Archival’s earlier pronouncement that the festival should return downtown to restore its traditional and devotional roots.

“The Sinulog will go back to the original place where it was conceptualized,” Archival said. “Mas daghan ang makatan-aw. Worship ni sa Señor Sto. Niño. Ibalik lang nato kay mas duol sa simbahan.” (More people can watch. This is worship for Señor Sto. Niño. Let’s just bring it back since it’s closer to the church.)

Preparations are ongoing, with Tumulak filing resolutions to formalize city officials’ roles and promote collaborative planning. Proposed side activities include the revival of “Niño, Bisita sa Barangay” and pastoral visits to Cebu City Jail, programs originally launched in 2016.

Held every third Sunday of January, the Sinulog Festival remains the Philippines’ largest cultural and religious celebration, drawing millions of devotees and tourists to Cebu City in honor of Señor Santo Niño.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP