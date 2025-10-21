Cebuano boxer John Kevien Jimenez falters in South Korea

DianXing Zhu (left) and John Kevien Jimenez (right) during their weigh-in. | Photo from Robin Wong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Victory remained elusive for Cebuano boxer John Kevien Jimenez of the Chao Sy Boxing Stable after suffering a knockout loss to world-rated Chinese fighter Dianxing Zhu in their bout on Jeju Island, South Korea, last weekend.

Jimenez, once regarded as a promising prospect, was dropped by a vicious body shot in the second round of their non-title encounter.

The defeat marked Jimenez’s second straight loss this year, pulling his record down to 9 wins (4 KOs) against 4 defeats.

It was also his fourth loss in his last five fights since 2024. Last June, he was stopped by Japan’s Ryusei Matsumoto in a similar fashion.

Zhu, the No. 4 IBF minimumweight contender, improved to 16-1 (14 KOs) and added another Filipino to his list of vanquished foes with Jimenez being the fifth.

During their bout, Jimenez began the fight aggressively, connecting with sharp jabs and uppercuts that forced Zhu on the defensive early on. He tried to maintain pressure, hoping to find an opening for a decisive blow.

But Zhu, calm and calculating, spent the opening round studying Jimenez’s rhythm and timing. As the second round unfolded, the Chinese fighter began to dig powerful uppercuts to Jimenez’s midsection, slowly wearing him down.

Then came the finishing sequence which was a right uppercut followed by a left hook to the body. Jimenez crumpled to his knees, wincing in pain. Despite the referee’s count, he couldn’t beat the clock, giving Zhu a knockout victory.

