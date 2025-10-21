Comelec reopens voter registration for 2026 Barangay, SK elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has resumed nationwide voter registration ahead of the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

The registration period will run from October 20, 2025 to May 18, 2026. It will be held from Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aside from new registrations, Comelec will process transfers, reactivations, corrections, updates, and reinstatements of voter records.

Comelec Region VII Director Atty. Francisco Pobe shared that satellite registration sites will also be available for convenience.

“I have already advised the different provincial and municipal Comelec to make the necessary listing of the satellite registration schedules so that the people can know,” he said.

Registration in northern Cebu to also resume

Following the September 30 earthquake that mainly struck northern Cebu, eligible citizens in the area may still register in designated sites deemed safe by the authorities.

“Based on our assessment, we have already identified a temporary venue where to conduct the registration. We also have representations from the local government to provide us with necessary assistance to facilitate the registration,” Atty. Pobe said.

Damaged public buildings will not be used to ensure the safety of the registrants.

“It can be done in the barangay halls, gyms, or even in the vicinity of the LGUs for purposes of accommodating the registration,” he added.

Mall votings to continue next year

Atty. Pobe also shared that they may continue setting up voting centers in malls depending on the space and security requirements of these commercial places.

“We maximize the utilizations of mall voting. But the issue is the space sa mga malls nga magamit nato, because chances are magkinahanglan tag dako nga lugar and the security requirements na atong gamiton,” he said.

(We maximize the utilization of mall voting. But the issue is the space in the malls that we can use, because there’s a chance we’ll need larger areas and security requirements.)

The BSKE, initially set for December 1, 2025, was moved to November 2, 2026, under a law signed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Atty. Pobe said the election was moved to align with people returning home for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

