Mandaue police seize P230M worth of shabu from Jan-Oct

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) have seized an estimated P230 million worth of suspected shabu from January to October 19 this year.

Police reported a total of 1,389 operations, leading to the arrest of 1,399 individuals. All confiscated drugs were turned over to the crime laboratory and were later disposed through the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

“Compared sa mga nilabay nga katuigan, kani ang highest nga naconfiscate nga drugs….Tungod sad ni sa effort sa atoang nga kapulisan ug tabang ug pagcoordinate sa community naghatag og information sa drug activities sa ilang nagkalain-laing area,” said MCPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna.

The latest major operation was carried out on October 17 during a joint buy-bust by the City Intelligence Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Regional Intelligence Division 7 of PRO-7 in Barangay Cabancalan.

The suspect, identified as “Vane,” 37, and a resident of Barangay Pulangbato in Cebu City, was considered a Regional-Level Drug Personality.

He had been under police surveillance following information from a confidential informant.

During the operation, authorities seized around 500 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P3.4 million. A case for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 has been filed against the suspect.

MCPO spokesperson Villaro-Kantuna said the suspect had an existing record from February 2025 and was known to operate in both Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, 78 police personnel applying for promotion underwent a drug test on Tuesday, Oct. 21, as part of the requirements. Villaro said that, just like in regular surprise drug tests, those who test positive for illegal drugs would be dismissed from the service.

