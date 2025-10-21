Lapu-Lapu buy-bust: 3 nabbed in Brgy. Gun-ob drug den

Operatives from PDEA Lapu-Lapu City Office, together with the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Station 3, conducted a buy-bust operation at Purok Nangka, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, leading to the dismantling of a drug den and the arrest of 3 on Monday, October 20. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three individuals were arrested and a suspected drug den was dismantled during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, on Monday evening, October 20.

The operation, conducted around 8:38 p.m. by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Lapu-Lapu City Office and personnel of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) Station 3, resulted in the arrest of three newly identified drug personalities and the seizure of several packs of suspected shabu.

Authorities identified the primary target as alias “Isyot,” 47, a construction worker and resident of Purok Nangka, Barangay Gun-ob, who was allegedly the drug den maintainer.

Also arrested were two visitors of the den — alias “Titing,” 42, and alias “Chan,” 48, both welders and residents of the same barangay.

Seized during the operation were 10 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 10 grams, with an estimated value of P68,000, along with buy-bust money and various drug paraphernalia.

Case buildup

Authorities said the operation was carried out following a week-long case buildup after concerned citizens reported suspected illegal activities in the area.

Investigators also learned that the suspects were allegedly disposing of around 25 grams of shabu weekly, prompting surveillance and verification before the buy-bust was executed.

The confiscated items have been submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition, while the three suspects are now detained at PDEA-7’s detention facility pending the filing of appropriate charges.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza reminded the public that maintaining a drug den carries the maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of up to P10 million, while visiting a drug den is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to P500,000.

