San Fernando tricycle driver attacked due to property dispute

The two adult suspects involved in allegedly ganging up and attacking a tricycle driver in San Fernando, Cebu, with the two minors already turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWD). | Contributed photos.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A tricycle driver suffered injuries when he was ganged up by four suspects including two minors in San Fernando, Cebu, on Sunday evening, October 19.

Authorities believed the tricycle driver was attacked due a long-standing property dispute.

Police have arrested two adults and rescued two minors believed to be involved in the attack.

READ: 93-1 land: Archival, Baricuatro aligned, want it resolved

READ: 14 dead as land conflict sparks clashes among ex-Moro rebels

In an interview with Police Major Michael Gingoyon, officer-in-charge of the San Fernando Police Station on Tuesday, October 21, he said that the conflict between the victim and the suspects’ family had reportedly caused tension in the area before the incident.

“Nahitabo man gud ni, naa ni sila’y mura’g bikil daan kay tungod aning away sa right of way or parte sa yuta,” he said.

Victim ganged up

The victim, identified as Edgar Cañas Olmogues, 45, a tricycle driver and resident of Sitio Luknay, Barangay South Poblacion, was reportedly walking home around 6 p.m. on Sunday when one of the suspects, alias “Jay,” 19, allegedly threw a stone that hit him on the back of the head.

The group then reportedly ganged up on Olmogues, repeatedly punching and kicking him until a neighbor intervened and stopped the assault.

The suspects, including alias “Rod,” 18, and two 17-year-olds, were arrested following the incident.

Responding police officers found Olmogues with bruises on his face and arm. He was given first aid by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and advised to seek further medical treatment.

The minors were later turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWD) for proper disposition.

Gingoyon said the incident was not alcohol-related but may have stemmed from a personal grudge linked to the property dispute.

“Naa’y luna didto ang biktima unya mura’g gibarikadahan. So di siguro makaagi na ang atoang mga suspect didto sa area kay gibarikadahan man ‘tong mura’g private nga luna atong biktima,” he said.

A concerned citizen, identified only as “Janroe,” helped stop the assault but declined to be formally involved in the case out of fear of retaliation.

The suspects remain in custody of San Fernando Police Station, as the victim has expressed his intent to file physical injury charges against them.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP