4.4 quake jolts Bogo on Oct. 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Bogo City, northern Cebu on Tuesday afternoon, October 21.

According to Phivolcs (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology), the ground shaking was another aftershock of the deadly 6.9 main shock last September 30.

The epicenter of Tuesday’s temblor, which happened at 5:07 p.m., was located 25 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Tremors have been recorded in nearby areas, including the capital Cebu City where Intensity I was recorded.

Intensity III was also reported in Villaba town, Leyte, based on Phivolcs’ report.

Other areas that recored Intensity I included Kawayan in Biliran; Danao City, Talisay City, Moalboal, in Cebu; Isabel and Ormoc City in Leyte.

Phivolcs has already logged over 12,000 aftershocks since the September 30 quake. / ###

