Court clears seized rice stocks in Cebu, orders release to importers

The 20,526 sacks of rice owned by River Valley Distribution Inc. (RVDI) and Mixed Load Distribution Network Inc. (MLDNI). | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The retrieval of more than 20,000 sacks of rice owned by River Valley Distribution Inc. (RVDI) and Mixed Load Distribution Network Inc. (MLDNI) began on Tuesday, October 21, at the National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse in Cebu City, following a court order clearing the two companies of any import violations.

The 20,526 sacks of rice, estimated to be worth around P40 million, had been under government custody since June, when the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) seized the shipment from RVDI’s warehouse in Talisay City for an alleged violation of the 24-hour documentation rule under the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act of 2024.READ: P38-M worth of alleged smuggled rice seized in Talisay warehouse raid

Due to the confiscation, around 160 sacks of rice, valued at approximately P300,000, were reportedly damaged while in storage.

Seizure Order lifted

In a ruling issued on October 7, 2025, the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) lifted the seizure order against RVDI and MLDNI, declaring that the rice was lawfully imported and that all duties and taxes had been paid.

The court said that while the CIDG acted under the law’s provisions, keeping the rice in custody was no longer justified after documentary reconciliation confirmed full compliance with import and customs requirements.

“With the payment of duties and taxes… proved by respondent and intervenor but, in fact, admitted by applicant, the policy of the State to prevent smuggling of agricultural products finds no application here anymore,” the CTA stated in its four-page resolution.

RVDI legal counsel Atty. Jhonelle Estrada-Tan-Kit said the decision ended months of disruption caused by the mistaken enforcement action.

“The transfer of our rice back to our own facility is not just procedural — it’s deeply symbolic. It marks the end of months of disruption and reputational harm caused by a mistaken enforcement action,” she said.

She added that the companies opted to resolve the matter legally instead of through public statements, confident that the court would recognize their compliance.

Court records showed that, in a joint compliance filed on October 1, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) verified that RVDI had imported 1,080,000 kilograms of rice from Pakistan and Vietnam through the Port of Cebu, while MLDNI imported 27,930,000 kilograms from Vietnam through the Port of Dumaguete.

The BOC confirmed that taxes and duties were fully settled, while both legal counsels verified that all rice stocks were properly documented.

Both RVDI and MLDNI have since resumed operations, with their rice now cleared for distribution after months of being held in government custody.

ALSO READ: Smuggled rice intercepted in Port of Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP