High turnout marks first days of voter registration in Mandaue City

Individuals flock to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) office in Mandaue City on Tuesday, Oct. 21, to register for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue) reported a positive turnout during the first two days of the resumption of voter registration for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

The registration period began on October 20, 2025, and will run until May 18, 2026. It covers new registration, transfer of registration, reactivation of records, correction of entries, and SK voter registration.

On the first day, October 20, the office accommodated 521 applicants. The number of registrants remained high on Oct. 21, with hundreds more residents continuing to secure their voter status.

The Comelec-Mandaue office operates Monday to Saturday, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for major holidays such as Christmas and Holy Week.

Election Officer Atty. Anna Fleur Abelgas-Gujilde said transfers are now accepted during this registration period, unlike in August 2025 when the previous registration activity was held prior to the rescheduling of the Barangay and SK Elections.

Originally set for December 2025, the elections were moved to November 2, 2026.

READ: Comelec reopens voter registration for 2026 Barangay, SK elections

Gujilde also credited information dissemination efforts for the high turnout. “Many people were eager to know the registration dates after the limited 10-day period in August. The Mandaue City government’s Public Information Office also helped in spreading the word,” she said.

The Register Anywhere Program also resumed, allowing individuals to register in Mandaue City even if they will vote in their respective localities on election day.

“Siguro kana pod pagpakabana. Murag ang tanang tawo karun tungod sa panghitabo, they want to let their voice be heard. Unsaon man nato pagbotar kung wala narehistro, ug excited sad sila nga it’s going to be Barangay and SK,” Gujilde said.

(Maybe it’s also about awareness. It seems that everyone now, because of what’s happening, wants to let their voice be heard. How can we vote if we’re not registered? They’re also excited that it’s going to be the Barangay and SK elections.)

Seventeen-year-old Grade 12 student Justin Cody Armenion from Barangay Tingub was among those who registered on Oct. 21.

“Duol naman ang venue (Comelec office) and naa sad koy kuyog. Nagparehistro ko para makabotar, makapili og leader,” he said.

(The venue (Comelec office) is nearby and I also have someone with me. I registered so I can vote and choose a leader.)

Gujilde said they are also set to conduct satellite registration in various barangays starting November. However, she noted that they are coordinating with local officials to ensure that the venues are safe, especially following the series of aftershocks from recent earthquakes.

ALSO READ: Registering as a voter for the 2025 BSKE? Here’s what you need to know

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP