Wallet snatcher in Lapu-Lapu City nabbed in hot pursuit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) apprehended a 31-year-old man during a hot pursuit operation after he allegedly snatched a wallet along A. Tumulak St., Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, on Sunday morning, October 19, 2025.

The victim was identified as alias Sheena, a 31-year-old medical professional and resident of Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified as alias Jun, a 31-year-old security guard and also a resident of Barangay Basak.

Based on CCTV footage from Barangay Gun-ob, the victim left her workplace at the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital at around 11:07 a.m. to buy something at a nearby bakery.

When the victim arrived, the suspect also pulled up on his motorcycle. Moments later, the CCTV captured the suspect riding away and allegedly stealing the victim’s wallet.

According to the victim, the suspect pushed her before taking her wallet. Her cellphone, however, was thrown away during the incident, preventing the suspect from stealing it as well.

After the incident, the victim sought police assistance at around 3:00 p.m., prompting authorities to conduct a hot pursuit operation.

With the help of the CCTV footage, police traced the motorcycle’s plate number and immediately coordinated with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to identify its owner.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the LCPO located the suspect at his workplace, leading to his arrest.

On Tuesday morning, October 21, 2025, the suspect underwent inquest proceedings. He declined to give any statement to the media.

According to Police Colonel Torres, the suspect had become addicted to online gambling, which reportedly drove him to commit the crime.

Records also showed that in 2011, the suspect was previously arrested for carnapping and was released from prison after serving four years.

