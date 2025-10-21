CESAFI: USJ-R Jaguar Cubs nip SCSC for second win

The USJ-R Jaguar Cubs celebrate after clinching their second win of the season. | CDN Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs outlasted the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 75-69, in the CESAFI Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Tuesday, October 21, at the Cebu Coliseum.

It was a battle between the two bottom-ranked squads, with the Jaguar Cubs emerging victorious and dealing SCSC its fifth straight loss. USJ-R improved its record to 2-4.

The win also snapped the Jaguar Cubs’ four-game losing skid.

READ: CESAFI FOOTBALL: UP Cebu breaks into the win column

Krstc Da Silva led the charge with a game-high 21 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting, while also collecting eight rebounds, four steals, two assists, and a block.

Michael Jay Villasin backed him up with a double-double performance of 13 points and 12 rebounds, along with two steals and a block. James Precious Ponce added 11 points for the Jaguar Cubs.

On the other side, SCSC’s Neil Ashley Ibarita — currently the league’s top scorer — posted 15 points, six steals, three assists, and two rebounds. Teammates John Khino Buslon, Joshua Pilapil, and Brad Miguel Yu chipped in 13 points apiece but couldn’t prevent their team from suffering another defeat.

The Jaguar Cubs led by as many as 15 points, 72-57, in the final quarter before the Baby Warriors mounted a late rally, trimming the deficit to just six, 72-66, after a 9-0 run in the closing minutes.

However, time ran out on SCSC as USJ-R held on to secure the win.

ALSO READ: USJ-R holds off Cesafi football giants in back-to-back draws

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP