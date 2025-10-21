LPA spotted off Batanes

The new Low Pressure Area spotted on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, off Batanes. | Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted near Batanes on Tuesday, according to the state weather bureau in its Tuesday evening update.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that the LPA was last located some 436 kilometers north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes and has a “medium chance” of intensifying into a storm.

“In the coming days, the chances of it developing into a full-fledged storm may increase, or it may indeed fully intensify into one,” said Pagasa weather specialist Charmagne Varilla in a forecast.

Should the LPA intensify, Varilla said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals may be hoisted in Batanes as it moves southwest.

“We can see that it is moving southwest and may come closer to or pass directly over Batanes and approach parts of Ilocos Norte, Varilla said.

Meanwhile, no other storms are being monitored in and around the Philippine area of responsibility.

Three weather systems, however, will continue affecting the country, the northeasterly windflow, easterlies and the intertropical convergence zone.

