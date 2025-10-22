Pinamungajan mayor sheds light on viral P10M tennis court roofs

CEBU, Philippines — Once again, the town of Pinamungajan in southwestern Cebu attracted attention on social media after netizens questioned another infrastructure project being implemented there.

Mayor Glenn Baricuatro on Tuesday, October 21, clarified the roofing project of their tennis courts — just days after their controversial P1.15-million toilet facility came under intense scrutiny.

Social media post

The issue gained traction after a social media post comparing photos of the roofed tennis courts and the project’s P10-million price tag went viral recently.

It drew criticism from netizens who questioned the cost of the facility, with some implying possible overpricing.

But Baricuatro responded by saying these online discussions as “oversimplified and misrepresented.”

Justification of cost

In a statement, Baricuatro said the project involved constructing roofing structures over two tennis courts with a total combined area of about 1,369 square meters.

The cost of government infrastructure cannot be judged based solely on appearance or size without understanding the underlying engineering and compliance requirements, he pointed out.

“The perceived size or cost of a project, when viewed without technical context, does not necessarily indicate any irregularity or overpricing,” wrote Baricuatro.

Cost estimates

As with their public comfort room (CR) project, the mayor defended the cost in putting up new roofs on the town’s tennis courts.

The cost estimates were prepared “carefully and meticulously” by the Municipal Engineering Office in accordance with existing laws, auditing rules, and technical standards, Baricuatro said.

The computation covered materials, labor, equipment, contractor’s profit, and Value Added Tax — all based on current market rates, he added.

Scrutiny based on facts welcomed

Likewise, Pinamungajan’s municipal government remains confident that no irregularities were committed and that all expenses will withstand COA scrutiny.

“We welcome scrutiny that is based on facts, not speculation,” Baricuatro added.

Baricuatro lamented that the issue was sparked by what he described as an “irresponsible social media post” that circulated unverified information about the project’s cost.

The post, he said, has caused “unnecessary confusion, unrest, and division” within the community.

Where to seek verification

“We therefore urge the public to exercise responsibility in sharing information online, to verify facts first before posting or believing insinuations,” Baricuatro said.

Despite the controversy, the mayor invited residents to seek clarification directly from local officials rather than rely on unverified claims circulating online.

“Our doors remain open to anyone who seeks clarification and truth, for indeed, the truth does not fear inspection. We shall always remain accountable to COA and to the people we serve.”

Calls for context and transparency

The mayor emphasized that government projects undergo a rigorous process of planning, design, and costing before approval.

Discussions on social media

He noted that discussions on social media often oversimplify technical matters and may mislead the public without the full context provided by engineering and procurement documents.

“Engineering and procurement processes involve voluminous documents and detailed computations that require the expertise of licensed engineers and professionals to interpret correctly,” the statement said.

In response to the online controversy, the mayor urged residents and netizens to verify facts directly with the Municipal Engineering Office, which is open to explaining the detailed project plans, specifications, and cost breakdowns to concerned citizens.

Strict review and post audit

Baricuatro assured the public that the roofing project, like all government-funded initiatives, had been subject to strict review and post-audit by the Commission on Audit (COA).

He said the local government unit (LGU) remained confident that no irregularities were committed and that all expenses would withstand COA scrutiny.

“The COA audit process ensures that every peso of public funds is properly spent, accounted for, and justified under existing laws and regulations,” the statement noted.

The mayor said the LGU adheres fully to these oversight mechanisms and remains committed to transparency and accountability in all infrastructure undertakings.

Denouncing misinformation

‘The truth does not fear inspection’

Despite the controversy, Baricuatro said the Pinamungajan LGU remains steadfast in upholding good governance and transparency. He invited residents to seek clarification directly from local officials rather than rely on unverified claims circulating online.

The roofing project is part of the LGU’s ongoing efforts to upgrade sports and recreation facilities in Pinamungajan.

“We shall always remain accountable to COA and to the people we serve,” Baricuatro added.

