Criminal case vs Gwen Garcia: Ombudsman junks it

Former Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ombudsman has junked the criminal charges filed against former Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia over the desilting project in Mananga River.

The anti-graft body dismissed complaints accusing Garcia of violating the Anti Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019) for issuing a special permit for the desilting of Mananga River for lack of probable cause.

Devoid of factual basis

“Under the circumstances and absent any clear showing of improper conduit or willful disregard of the law, any allegation seeking to ascribe administrative, civil, or criminal liability is devoid of legal and factual basis,” portions of the Ombudsman’s decision read.

It was promulgated last August 29, and signed by members of the Special Panel of Investigators. They are composed of May DL de Guzman, Corinne Joie Garillo-Arellano, Ryan Silvestre, Mark Angelo Dolo, and Ryan Medrano.

Also cleared

Copies of the 25-page ruling were furnished to members of the media on Wednesday, October 22.

Also named respondent and likewise cleared of the criminal charges was Anthony James Limchesing, the owner of Shalom Construction Inc.

Case filed

The decision stems from a case filed by Moises Deiparine, alleging that the Garcia administration committed serious environmental violations for desilting the upstream portions of Mananga River by issuing Special Permits to Shalom Construction Inc., a Liloan-based firm, to undertake the project.

The project’s scope in question reportedly involved areas within the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL).

Measures undertaken

Garcia’s camp has since defended their decision, adding that measures had been undertaken to address the water shortage in Metro Cebu at the height of the El Niño in 2024.

They also insisted that it did not violate any laws and regulations pertaining to the environment.

A similar administrative case, wherein the Ombudsman orders the former governor to pay up to P1.2 million in penalties, is currently being heard, with the latest development involving the former governor filing a motion for reconsideration.

