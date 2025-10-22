e-Visa: DOT sees this boosting Chinese arrivals in 6 months

WELCOME TO PH. A young Chinese tourist is welcomed by Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City in this 2023 file photo. An increase in Chinese arrivals is expected in the next six months once the e-Visa program for China is implemented in November. (PNA file photo)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is forecasted to see an increase in Chinese arrivals in the next six months once the e-Visa program for China is implemented this November, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Tuesday.

“With the e-Visa being resumed only in November, it’s really a lot of market preparation to rebuild what has been lost,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the Travelogue for Muslim-friendly Philippines launch in Makati City.

“The market penetration, I anticipate, will only be next year. As we can see in the results of any marketing campaign, it’s a work of at least six months before you can see actual conversion,” she added.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) will work closely with its partners in China to increase the volume of chartered flights into the Philippines, Frasco said.

At the same time, the agency will strengthen its marketing and promotions to attract both leisure and business travelers to visit the country.

“Kahit naman naka-suspend ‘yong e-Visa at that time, hindi nag-stop ang marketing efforts natin sa China (Even when the e-Visa was suspended, our marketing efforts in China did not stop),” she said.

As the resumption nears, Frasco said the DOT has initiated a “working program” in terms of joint promotions with the Tourism Promotions Board and the private sector stakeholders.

“We hope that it (e-Visa) can lead to higher arrivals from the Chinese market next year,” she said.

“We’re also now currently working with our stakeholders in the private sector to be able to make sure na aligned ‘yong efforts natin (that our efforts are aligned) — to continue to market the Philippines and China as well as to prepare for the arrivals in the next year,” she added.

In a previous message to the Philippine News Agency, the DOT said the suspension of e-Visa for the Chinese market, “combined with strict daily visa caps for free independent travelers (FITs),” constrained its ability to serve charter flights that typically operate two to three times a week.

Before the pandemic, China was the Philippines’ second-largest source of tourists, with 1.7 million visitors in 2019, trailing only South Korea.

From January to September 2025, the Philippines has recorded 203,923 Chinese arrivals. (PNA)

