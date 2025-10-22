Trillanes case vs. Duterte, Go could bolster ongoing probes – Remulla

Office of the Ombudsman (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday said the plunder complaint filed by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV against former president Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go might potentially aid in the ongoing investigation on conflict-of-interest cases in connection with infrastructure projects in the past few years.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla noted that Trillanes originally filed the plunder charges against Duterte and Go before the Department of Justice (DOJ) last year in connection with the alleged anomalous award of 184 government contracts worth more than P6 billion.

READ: Plunder raps revived vs Duterte, Go over infra deals

However, it was immediately passed to the office of then ombudsman Samuel Martirez by former prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento without first clearing it with Remulla, who was then the DOJ secretary.

“Nung hinanap ko, wala na sa DOJ, di pinadaan sa aking opisina (When I sought the document, it was no longer with the DOJ, it was not coursed through my office),” Remulla said, adding that it was the reason for the falling out between him and Malcontento.

“Buti na lang napalitan na yun at ang nakaupo na prosecutor general ngayon ay napakahusay, si Richard Fadullon (It was good that he was replaced, and the one who replaced him now is very competent, Richard Fadullon),” he said.

READ: Trillion Peso March: 700 join Cebu’s anti-corruption rally; 400 cops deployed

Now that Trillanes has refiled the case, Remulla assured that it will undergo “due process.”

“Itong kaso na to, pag-aaralan pa. Di ako nagkaroon ng pagkakataon na makita yun yung mga papel na yun isang taon na yun, so ngayon pag-aaralan namin. Dadaan yan sa fact finding, evaluation and preliminary investigation (I have not seen the complaint, I will still study it. I haven’t had the chance to see the documents last year. It will now undergo fact-finding, evaluation and preliminary investigation),” he said.

As for the original complaint, Remulla said he would ask the staff to locate it.

“Malalaman ko bukas, kasi hahanapin nila yun (We will find out tomorrow). I don’t want to presume anything. We will ask for a summary of the cases from the staff,” he said.

Remulla underscored the importance of Trillanes’ complaint as it would provide leads on how to go about the investigations.

He said the complaint might give them a sign where to look in the Department of Public Works and Highways records, like project numbers, and use all the information available to validate it in the computer system.

“We will evaluate. Due process pa rin, di tayo pwede lumabag sa kaparatang pangtao (But it’s still due process, we cannot violate human rights),” Remulla said.

In the complaint he filed Tuesday morning, Trillanes alleged that Duterte and Go facilitated corrupt practices in the awarding of contracts to companies owned by Go’s father and brother.

He said from 2007 to 2018, CLTG Builders, owned by Go’s father, was awarded 125 government contracts worth around PHP4.9 billion; while Alfrego Builders, owned by the solon’s brother, bagged 59 government projects worth PHP1.74 billion.

Trillaned claimed both companies lacked the required contractors’ license to undertake such large-scale projects, with many contracts exceeding their allowable project cost limits.

“All the elements of plunder are clearly present in this case. Mr. Bong Go, in conspiracy with Mr. Duterte, used his position, authority, and influence to corner billions worth of government projects in favor of his father and brother, thus unduly enriching himself and the members of his immediate family. The evidence presented in the complaint is compelling and warrants a plunder charge,” he said.

Besides violating Republic Act (RA) No. 7080 (The Anti-Plunder Act), Duterte and Go were also accused of allegedly violating RA 3019 (The Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), and RA 6713 (The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees). (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP