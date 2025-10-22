LPA, spotted off Batanes, likely to develop into cyclone – Pagasa

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) last spotted 370 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

“It is still far from the landmass so it is not yet affecting the country’s weather condition. However, it has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours,” Loriedin Galicia of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Salome

The possible cyclone, which will be named Salome, is forecast to move southwest.

Galicia said it could possibly get near or make a landfall over Batanes area tonight or on Thursday, then continue moving southwest.

She advised the public to monitor PAGASA’s updates as “there’s a high uncertainty” in the weather disturbance’s development because of the northeasterly windflow.

Scattered rains in Cebu due to ITCZ

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone is forecast to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across Mindanao, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, and Siquijor.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Strong, moderate winds

Strong winds and rough seas are forecast for the extreme northern part of Luzon, and moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are expected across northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

