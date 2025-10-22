Boracay, Palawan on Asia’s Best Islands in 2025 list

LEISURELY WALK: At dusk and during low tide, residents and tourists alike enjoy taking a leisurely walk through the exposed shallow seabed from the shores of Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan. — Photo by Jack Jarilla

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — Boracay and Palawan islands, which are considered The Philippines’ world-renowned islands, have once again been named by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as among the Top Islands in Asia.

Boracay reaffirmed its global status as one of the region’s premier beach destinations after it ranked fourth in both the UK-based Condé Nast Traveller and US-based Condé Nast Traveler lists.

Palawan, on the other hand, highlighted its continuied appeal among international travelers after it placed fifth in the US edition.

Boracay earned a score of 92.65, trailing behind Indonesia’s Bali and Lombok, and Sri Lanka, in a Condé Nast Traveller (UK) ranking dated October 7. The publication, which owns magazines like Vogue and GQ, praised the island’s pristine waters and vibrant local culture that continue to attract visitors from across the globe.

Bouncing back

In the Condé Nast Traveler (US) rankings, Boracay received 90.54 points, while Palawan followed closely with 90.23, joining other top Asian destinations, such as Vietnam’s Phú Quoc, Malaysia’s Langkawi, and Thailand’s Koh Samui.

These recognitions were based on votes from thousands of readers who shared their personal travel experiences and rated destinations according to natural beauty, hospitality, and overall visitor satisfaction.

Tourism in Boracay suffered heavily at the height of the COvid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021 when travel restrictions were imposed, forcing many hospitality accommodations on the island to close.

The island’s tourism industry has since bounced back. For the first half of October alone, the island received 66,756 tourists — most of whom were domestic visitors (54,047), according to the Malay-Boracay Tourism Office in a Facebook post on Monday.

Foreign tourists from October 1 to October 15 totaled 12,238 while visiting overseas Filipino workers numbered 471, the office added.

Sustainable tourism

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco earlier lauded similar accolades as reflective of the Philippines’ commitment to sustainable and high-quality tourism. “These global recognitions reaffirm our standing as one of the world’s most beautiful destinations,” she said in a previous statement.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are among the longest-running and most prestigious travel polls in the world, serving as a benchmark for excellence in the global tourism industry.

Boracay’s consistent inclusion in the top five and Palawan’s strong showing underscore the Philippines’ enduring charm among travelers, boosting efforts to position the country as a leading tourism destination in Asia.

