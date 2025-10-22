Cebu City proposes P13.4B budget for 2026 

FILE: A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has proposed a P13.4-billion annual budget for 2026.

This is around 8 percent lower than this year’s P14.6-billion budget.

The proposed budget, officially submitted to the City Council on Tuesday, October 21, outlines Archival’s spending priorities for health and social services, education, agriculture and food security, public safety, and digital governance.

“As Cebu City continues to be a dynamic hub of commerce and culture, this budget reflects our strategic priorities to foster inclusive growth, enhance public services, and ensure sustainable development,” the mayor’s budget message stated.

Fiscal realities

Archival said the 2026 budget was crafted based on “practical revenue” targets between P9.5 billion and P11.5 billion, aligned with what the city can realistically collect.

“The practical revenue nga atong mahibaw-an is something like P9.5 to P10 billion, so akong gihangyo sa assessor, CTO, ug tanan nga revenue-generating offices nga mu-target ta og something like P11.5 billion. Within that, dinha na ta mukuha sa atong budget per department,” Archival earlier said.

Last year, the City Council trimmed the 2025 budget to P14.6 billion from the previous administration’s P17.9-billion proposal, citing overestimations and lack of cash backing.

Archival said his administration intends to avoid such “unrealistic” budgeting, which the Commission on Audit (COA) had previously flagged under former mayor Michael Rama’s P51.4-billion 2023 proposal.

“Kung imong tan-awon, naa silay budget pero basically way kwarta. Mao na nga akong gi-request nga i-revisit nila ang ilang mga gasto sa previous years before proposing new allocations,” he said.

(If you look at it, they have a budget but basically no money. That’s why I requested them to revisit their previous years’ expenses before proposing new allocations.)

Focus on essential services

Under the 2026 proposal, about P6.5 billion—or 43 percent of the total—will go to general public services, while P3.9 billion will fund social services, and P762 million will support economic services.

The city also earmarked P675 million for calamity response under the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (LDRRMC), P768 million for the local development fund, and over P750 million, or 5 percent, for aid to barangays.

Health and social services remain at the forefront of Archival’s agenda, with allocations for social support programs, healthcare improvements, and housing for displaced informal settlers.

The education sector will see continued funding for scholarships and the 24/7 library initiative, while agriculture and food security programs will include pilot farm demonstrations in both the north and south districts, as well as rice subsidy programs.

Climate, infrastructure, and governance priorities

For climate resilience and “smart city” initiatives, the city government plans to install solar power systems in government buildings and pursue green urban development projects.

Public safety and disaster preparedness will also be strengthened through improved emergency response systems and the updating of the city’s drainage master plan to mitigate flooding.

Archival’s administration further aims to advance digital governance by integrating interdepartmental systems and simplifying processes through online platforms, including electronic payment options for taxes and fees.

Infrastructure priorities include upgrading farm-to-market roads and identifying barangay-level road networks for paving and repair.

Revenue targets and generation

Projected revenues for 2026 include P5.4 billion from tax collections, P3.2 billion from non-tax sources, and P3.8 billion from the national tax allotment. Hospitals are expected to contribute P275 million, markets P150 million, and the city’s ecozone P600 million.

Archival said the city is taking a more conservative yet sustainable approach by improving collection efficiency rather than depending on overambitious projections.

“Mao ni ang kinahanglan natog doable or practical budget,” the mayor said. (This is what we need — a doable or practical budget.)

In its 2023 audit, COA warned that the city’s exaggerated income projections compromised its ability to execute approved programs due to “insufficient cash back-up.”

