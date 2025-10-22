Judge dies in road collision in Pinamungajan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A judge died in a road collision involving two motorcycles in Pinamungajan, southwestern Cebu on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The victim was identified as Judge Carmela Rosario Pasquin, 41, of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Pinamungajan-Aloguinsan.

The tragedy occurred at 6:55 a.m., according to police reports.

Judge Pasquin was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by court process server Eric Gelizon Lanzarate, 48, who sustained injuries.

The motorcycle collided with another vehicle, also a motorcycle, driven by 19-year-old Mark James Cabiling whose two passengers, Ronalyn Anas, 39, and Thely Lahaylahay, 47, were also injured in the crash.

According to initial investigations by the Pinamungajan Municipal Police Station, both motorcycles were traveling in the same direction on the same lane when Cabiling’s vehicle allegedly swerved to the left without warning.

The sudden maneuver caused Lanzarate’s motorcycle to crash into Cabiling’s, resulting in both vehicles toppling onto the road.

Police responded to the scene shortly after the incident was reported at 6:57 a.m. and found that the victims had already been brought to the hospital.

However, attending physicians declared Pasquin as dead on arrival.

Cabiling is currently in police custody while authorities prepare to file appropriate charges. The case remains under investigation.

