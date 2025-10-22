‘Defend BPO workers’: Frasco, call center agents urge gov’t to act amid US bill

Cebu City call center agents at work. (AFP File Photo)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Millions of Filipinos working in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry may risk losing their jobs over a proposed United States (U.S.) bill that limits call center operations within their country.​

The Keep Call Centers in America Act of 2025, filed last July and currently under deliberation in the U.S. Congress, aims to discourage companies from engaging in offshore work by limiting their benefits from the state.

In response, Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco has urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to take immediate action in protecting more than 1.7 million BPO workers that may be affected by the bill. ​

“The DTI must act with urgency and clarity. Millions of jobs depend on this industry. The Philippines has always been a trusted and strategic partner of U.S. companies, our government must defend that partnership and our workers,” he said.

Frasco recently filed House Resolution No. 386, urging the DTI, DFA, and other key agencies to coordinate with their U.S. counterparts to prevent potential job and economic losses if U.S.-affiliated BPO firms reduce operations in the country.

Threat to Cebuano BPO workers

Local BPO workers have expressed concern over the bill’s threats to job security.

Working student Jian Rick Pelayo shared that he relied on his job as a call center agent to sustain him and his family’s needs while still being in college.

“The BPO field has become my source of stability while I’m still figuring out my long-term career path,” he said.

He also shared how many turn to the BPO industry for financial stability because of its accessible minimum requirements.

“In BPO, you can get hired even if you’re a high school graduate or if your degree is not related to the job. Although there are other jobs like virtual assistance, they’re harder to enter since you need specific skills or equipment, which not everyone has.”

Pelayo explained how the proposed bill would likely cause thousands to lose their jobs, which should prompt the government to address other long-standing labor concerns in the country.

“If this ‘Keep Call Centers in America Act’ gets passed, our government should already have a plan. They should create more job opportunities, not only for BPO workers but for everyone,” he said.

“They should also focus on increasing wages across different fields because, honestly, if jobs here in the Philippines paid enough to live decently, I wouldn’t even be looking at the BPO industry as my only option,” he added.

Claudio Dungog, who has been working for more than two years at a U.S.-based firm operating in Cebu, shared that the threat of being laid off creates pressure for the workers.

“Dakong possibility nga if ma aprobahan ni kay, if dili tanan, daghan gyud ang matangtangan og trabaho nga under sa BPO industry,” he said.

(There’s a big possibility that if this gets approved, if not all, then many will really lose their jobs in the BPO industry.)

“Usa baya sa nakaimpact sa economic growth kay ang mga BPO industries, so at least man lang dapat naa silay [the government] himoon nga lihok para maprotektahan ang among panginabuhi,” Dungog added.

(The BPO industries have greatly contributed to economic growth, so at the very least, the government should take action to protect our livelihoods.)

Risking economic growth and stability

The BPO industry contributes around $35 billion annually to the Philippine economy, with around 70% of clients from the U.S.

Cebu stands as one of the country’s biggest BPO hubs outside Metro Manila, housing thousands of call center employees across the metro.

“It has become a cornerstone of the country’s outsourcing success. Any disruption from this US legislative measure would have a direct and painful impact on Cebuano workers and families,” Frasco said.

If the bill is passed, companies that outsource work would be required to notify the U.S. Department of Labor before relocating jobs overseas and would receive a five-year ban on federal grants or loans.

