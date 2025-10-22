Cebu City sends off 430-strong Batang Pinoy delegation: We aim to win

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, CCSC officials, athletes, and coaches pose for a group photo. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano and Mayor Nestor Archival shared one clear message for the 430-strong Cebu City Niños bound for the Batang Pinoy National Finals in General Santos City which would be to win.

The athletes received an inspiring send-off on Tuesday, October 21, at the Cebu City Sports Center, marked by a Holy Mass and a short but emphatic message from Mayor Archival.

‘We need to win’

“The very important thing is we need to win — and we need to win,” Archival told the young athletes. “I hope this time, mosaka ta gamay (We will rank higher).”

READ: Volleyball Friends successfully hosts pre-Batang Pinoy beach volleyball tilt

Cebu City finished sixth overall in last year’s Batang Pinoy, collecting 35 gold, 30 silver, and 40 bronze medals — a slight drop from their 2023 campaign, when they placed fifth with a 39-43-46 medal haul.

More structured preparation

This year, however, the delegation has undergone more structured preparation under Dejano’s leadership.

“In terms of preparations, our individual sports trained separately but were constantly monitored by the sports commission through their grassroots coaches,” Dejano said. “We held eliminations to get the best of the best from Cebu City — wala ta nag selection lang (We did not do it we only had a selection).”

READ: Mandaue sends its biggest delegation yet to National Batang Pinoy

He added that the athletes underwent regular strength and conditioning sessions every weekend, which he personally supervised.

“Those with injuries were immediately attended to and given time to recover. They’ve also continued training after the CVIRAA,” he said.

Support for Niños

Support for the Niños has also been stronger this year. The Cebu City government provided brand-new uniforms, sneakers, duffel bags, and monetary allowances for the week-long competition.

“Pasalamat ta sa Cebu City government led by Mayor Nestor Archival, Vice Mayor Tommy Osmeña, and the councilors for their all-out support,” Dejano said.

READ: Modern Batang Pinoy in GenSan expects 15,000 athletes

The CCSC chief believed that Cebu City would perform well in several sports, including gymnastics, weightlifting, athletics, and girls’ basketball.

“Last nato nga placing is fifth (Our last placing is fifth), hopefully, we can win more and improve our standings this year,” he added.

Take care of one another

Before departure, Archival reminded the athletes to take care of one another throughout the long journey. The team will travel roughly 24 hours by sea and land — first on an overnight boat to the Port of Nasipit in Agusan del Norte, followed by a 12-hour bus ride to General Santos City.

Adding to the challenge, the delegation will be billeted about 10 kilometers away from the main venue.

“There are a few things I’d like to share with you,” Archival said. “Make sure everybody is taken care of. Look to your right, look to your left — make sure the person beside you is okay. We’re going there 451 strong, and we should come back 451 strong.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP