Cebu City barangay workers to get P1,000 pay hike in 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay tanods here will soon see an increase in their monthly honoraria, as the recently approved Ordinance No. 2786 grants them an additional P1,000 starting January 2026.

Acting Vice Mayor Winston Pepito announced the passage of the measure, which amends Section 4 of City Ordinance No. 2609, institutionalizing uniform financial assistance for barangay-appointed workers.

The ordinance was approved by the Cebu City Council on October 21, 2025, during Pepito’s tenure as presiding officer.

1st approved ordinance

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 22, Pepito wrote:

“1𝙨𝙩 𝘼𝙋𝙋𝙍𝙊𝙑𝙀𝘿 𝙊𝙍𝘿𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙀!!

We are happy to announce that the ordinance submitted by Acting Vice Mayor Hon. Winston C. Pepito has been officially approved as Ordinance No. 2786, amending Section 4 of City Ordinance No. 2609 — an ordinance providing for an increase of One Thousand Pesos (₱1,000.00) in the honorarium granted to all Barangay Tanods/BPSOs.”

He added that the measure “reaffirms the City’s strong commitment to support and uplift the welfare of our barangay frontliners, who play an essential role in maintaining peace and order within our communities.”

Prior to its approval, barangay tanods received a P6,000 monthly subsidy, the lowest among the city’s barangay-appointed employees with city counterpart pay.

The amendment raises the tanods’ monthly financial assistance to P7,000, bringing them closer in line with other classifications such as barangay health workers and nutrition scholars.

Institutionalized

Under Section 1 of the new ordinance, the following standard amounts of financial assistance are now institutionalized:

Barangay Gender and Development (GAD) Focal – P8,000

Barangay Nutrition Scholar (BNS) – P9,000

Barangay Health Worker (BHW) – P7,500

Barangay Garbage Collector/Loader – P6,000

Barangay Environmental Officer (BEO) – P6,000

Lupong Tagapamayapa – P6,000

Barangay Tanod – P7,000

Allocated in city’s annual budget

The ordinance provides that the financial assistance shall be allocated in the city’s annual budget beginning Fiscal Year 2026 and every year thereafter, under an account determined by the City Budget Office.

It further stipulates that “if, for any reason, any part or provision of this Ordinance shall be held unconstitutional or declared contrary to law, other parts or provisions hereof which are not affected thereby shall continue to be in full force and effect.”

Recognition of barangay frontliners

The Sangguniang Panlungsod, in the measure’s preamble, recognized the critical role of barangay tanods as frontliners in maintaining public safety and order.

“Barangay Tanods as barangay peace keepers provide frontline services by maintaining peace and order within the barangays, whose roles are very significant in the attainment and realization of the programs, projects, and activities of the Barangay,” the ordinance stated.

Under Section 4, Ordinance No. 2786 will take effect in January 2026, coinciding with the implementation of the 2026 annual budget.

BHWs

In August 2024, Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) Barangay Health Worker (BHW) coordinator Altea Racuya-Lim urged the city to raise the stipend of BHWs from P7,500 to P10,000, citing their heavy workload and 24/7 service commitment.

“Kinahanglan na gyud nato i-increase ang honorarium sa mga BHWs kay 24-7 man gud ni sila,” Lim said at the time.

(We really need to increase the honorarium of our BHWs because they are working 24-7.)

She noted that BHWs in mountainous barangays face particularly harsh working conditions.

However, then-acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia had reservations about the city’s financial capacity to fund the increase, pointing out that similar requests would likely come from other barangay personnel, such as tanods and loaders.

With the new ordinance now approved, barangay tanods are the first among the city’s community-level workers to formally receive an increase in honorarium starting next year.

Pepito’s first approved measure

This is Pepito’s first approved ordinance as acting vice mayor following his designation on October 9, 2025, when Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña left for medical treatment in the United States.

In earlier statements, Pepito said his focus would be on “the modernization of city services, the increase in the tanods’ honoraria, and the passage of a fair and balanced budget.”

