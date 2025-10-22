CESAFI: UV Lancers rally past USC to close first round strong

Raul Gentallan fires a fadeaway jumper. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers showed why they’re still the team to beat, rallying past the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 80-68, to cap the first round of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, October 21, at the Cebu Coliseum.

It was a statement win for the reigning grand slam champions, who bounced back from their loss to archrival University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters last October 12.

UV Lancers’ one-two punch of Kent Ivo Salarda and Raul Gentallan again took over. Salarda, named Player of the Game, turned in 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Gentallan, returning after a one-game absence, led the charge with 17 points, plus a steal, an assist, and a block.

Both were in rhythm all night, shooting better than 50 percent from the field in keeping the UV Lancers offense humming. AJ Sacayan chipped in 10 points, giving the Green Lancers another steady scoring option.

On the other end, James Paolo Gica tried to keep USC in it, firing 20 points, including five three-pointers, while grabbing eight rebounds and swiping three steals. Kyle Maglinte added 17 points, and Reil Aureo finished with 10, but the Warriors clearly missed key scorer Jhoernel Tangkay, who sat out tha game due to injury.

UV led for most of the game, but USC refused to fold. The Warriors clawed back in the fourth quarter, tying things up at 64-all after a jumper by Kerk Navarro, who later gave USC a brief 65-64 lead with a split from the line.

That was all the jolt the UV Lancers needed. They flipped the switch and went on a 16-3 closing run, showing the poise and firepower of a champion team.

PJ Taliman was instrumental in that surge, scoring seven of his nine points in the final stretch and going a perfect 5-for-5 from the stripe. On the USC side, Joseph Calafoto was the lone Warrior to score in the final minutes, managing a putback and two free throws.

The win pushed the UV Lancers to 6-1 (win-loss), while USC dropped to 4-2, as both squads wrapped up the first round of the double round-robin eliminations.

