Cesafi: UC aims strong finish to first round

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The surging University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters look to close out the first round of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on a high note as they take on the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Thursday, October 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC enters the matchup with a 5-1 record and a three-game winning streak, intent on tightening their grip on the top spot of the standings. The Webmasters have been rolling since their statement win over archrival University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 70-64, last October 12. They’ve followed that up with consecutive victories against the USPF Panthers and the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs.

Wildcats struggle to find rhythm

The Wildcats, meanwhile, have struggled to find their rhythm. They sit among the league’s bottom three teams with a 1-5 slate, sharing the same record with UP Cebu and USPF. CIT-U is coming off back-to-back defeats, the latest a 41-63 loss to the USC Warriors last October 12.

Tip-off for the UC–CIT-U game is set at 6:45 p.m.

UV returns after 1-month layoff

After nearly a month on the sidelines, the UV Baby Lancers finally return to action, facing a tough test against the streaking Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons at 5:15 p.m.

UV hasn’t played since September 23, when they dropped a 60-69 decision to the USPF Baby Panthers. The long break could pose challenges in terms of conditioning and chemistry, especially with the Dragons in top form.

CEC enters the contest with a 3-1 record and a three-game winning streak that has propelled them into the division’s top three. A UV victory tomorrow could shake up the current standings in the high school bracket and reignite their campaign heading into the second round.

