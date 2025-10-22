Army delists Rep. Barzaga from Reserve Force for ‘grave offenses’

Rep. Francisco Barzaga

MANILA – The Philippine Army (PA) on Wednesday said Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga has been delisted from the military’s Reserve Force for “actions deemed equivalent to grave offenses”.

In a statement, PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said Barzaga’s removal from the roster “was carried out following a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding his case and in accordance with Armed Forces of the Philippines Rules and Regulations, specifically GHQ AFP SOP No. 7.”

With his removal from the force effective Sept. 21, Barzaga is no longer authorized to wear the military uniform “under any circumstance moving forward,” the PA spokesperson said.

The lawmaker is also barred from being commissioned into the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) regular or reserve force in the future.

The AFP’s decision, however, does not reflect on Barzaga’s personal character or public service record, according to Dema-ala.

“While we regret the necessity of this action, the PA upholds its commitment to discipline, integrity, and accountability. We do not condone violations of military regulations, regardless of status or position, as part of our duty to preserve the professionalism and credibility of the organization,” he said.

In a separate message to reporters, Dema-ala said Barzaga was delisted over his social media posts on Sept. 21 where “he was insinuating sedition with attached photo of him in military uniform.”

Barzaga allegedly made the posts at the height of the massive anti-corruption rallies held in several locations in Metro Manila and several provinces which was spawned by the discovery of several anomalous anti-flooding projects.

“Such statements endanger the Armed Forces’ position as a non-partisan organization,” Dema-ala said.

Before his removal, Barzaga held the rank of Private in the Reserve Force. (PNA)

