Batang Pinoy: Toledo City sends bigger, stronger team to GenSan

Toledo City’s Batang Pinoy delegation poses for a photo at the Toledo City Hall. | Photo from Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales’ Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City is fielding a bigger and more competitive delegation for the 2025 Batang Pinoy National Finals in General Santos City, slated from October 25 to 31.

Leading the contingent are three of Toledo’s standout athletes: Apple Rubin, gold medalist in the 22nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2024; Clarissa Louise Gallego, silver and bronze medalist in the 2025 Asian Junior Poomsae Championships; and Jose Martin Omayan, silver medalist in the cadet male kyurogi division.

From 34 athletes last year, Toledo’s delegation has nearly tripled to 99 athletes, giving the city a wider shot at the medal table. They will be backed by 23 coaches (up from six last year) and six officials (up from three).

The athletes will compete in 10 sports—chess, taekwondo, athletics, arnis, badminton, cycling, karatedo, sepak takraw, table tennis, and beach volleyball—compared to only four in 2024. The expansion comes with full support from Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales, who held a send-off ceremony earlier this week and provided cash allowances to the delegation ahead of the weeklong national meet organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Rubin, Gallego, and Omayan are among Toledo’s top bets for medals, building on their impressive performances last year. Rubin bagged three gold medals in chess, while Omayan won one gold in taekwondo, and Gallego earned two bronzes.

“All-out atong support sa Batang Pinoy athletes. We’ve been backing them since the outset. Gusto namo, with the administration and the LSB, nga mahatag ang angayan para nila. Dili baya gyud lalim—the preparation, ang oras, ang higayon ug ang singot. Kana palang daan, nagpakita na sa ilang dedikasyon sa ilang napili nga sports,” Mayor Perales said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

