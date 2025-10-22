Pam Baricuatro apologizes over ‘yutz’ comment

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro | Cebu Provincial Government Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Nagbinayot ra ko ato.”

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has apologized to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community following backlash over a recent Facebook post that contained gay lingo, clarifying that she never meant to offend anyone.

During a press conference on Wednesday, October 22, Baricuatro explained the context of her viral post over the weekend, which many believed was directed at former Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva.

“It was just binayot lang gud. Nagbinayot ra ko ato. I just wanted Tatay Digong—what he has done for the country—to be remembered,” Baricuatro said, referring to former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“It was not an attack. I truly love the LGBT community; I am surrounded by them. I’m sorry if I offended you, but it was not intended for you. It was not to hurt you. It was just binayot,” she added.

On October 19, Baricuatro posted on her official Facebook account: “Kahilas nimo yuts! Who do you think you are??? Tatay Digong Forever!”

The post quickly went viral, sparking speculation that it was aimed at Oliva, who recently drew online attention for a segment on her program Regal’s POV.

The episode tackled the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to reject the plea for interim release filed by Duterte, who faces crimes-against-humanity complaints linked to his administration’s war on drugs.

While Baricuatro did not name anyone, netizens widely interpreted the post as a swipe at Oliva. Others, however, criticized the governor for her choice of words, calling the post inappropriate and unbecoming of a public official.

