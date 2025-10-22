Young aces shine as 24th Gullas Tennis Cup marks successful return

Gullas Cup participants and organizers pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 24th Gullas Tennis Cup made a successful return after a seven-year hiatus, delivering four days of tennis action across two venues — Citigreen Tennis Resort and Alta Vista Golf and Country Club.

Revived by the current generation of the Gullas family, the tournament honored the legacy of its late founder, Jose “Dodong” Gullas, by reigniting Cebu’s once-vibrant tennis scene with youthful energy and competitive flair. The event officially wrapped up last Monday, October 20.

The competition brimmed with drama as top seeds faced fierce resistance from determined challengers.

Among the standout performers was third seed Samantha Chloe Ortega, who pulled off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets, outlasting top seed Donna Mae Diamante, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, to claim the 18-under girls’ crown.

The younger divisions were equally competitive. James Andrio Estrella, seeded second in the 12-under boys’ class, powered past Everett Piete Niere, 6-1, 6-2, while Jhunreal Anthony Espinosa, also a No. 2 seed, toppled top-ranked Andrian Rodriguez to capture the 16-under boys’ title.

Still, several top seeds held firm under pressure. Juvels Velos fended off a spirited challenge from unseeded Kristian John Kilat, 7-5, 6-1, to secure the 18-under boys’ championship.

In the 14-under girls’ division, top seed Etha Nadine Seno defeated No. 2 Danica Diamante, 6-3, 6-2, while Trisha Loren Nocos, also the top seed, reigned supreme in the 12-under girls’ finals, 6-3, 6-2, over Germaine Drei Rizon.

The youngest age group saw dominant displays, with Everett Enzo Niere blanking No. 2 Dale Diamante, 4-0, 4-0, for the 10-under boys’ title. Meanwhile, Xian Wynn Calagos upheld his top-seed status by dispatching Everett Gil Niere, 6-0, 6-4, in the 14-under boys’ finals.

Capping off the tournament was Kathlyn Ann Bugna, who swept Donna Mae Diamante in emphatic fashion, 6-0, 6-0, to capture the 16-under girls’ title in a bracket that featured no seeded players.

With its successful revival, the Gullas Tennis Cup not only crowned a new generation of champions but also rekindled the city’s passion for junior tennis.

Organizers have already promised a bigger and grander 25th Silver Anniversary edition next year.

