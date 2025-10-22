Sumabong stuns Japanese Kitano, seizes WBO Asia-Pacific title

WBO Asia-Pacific vice president Leon Panoncillo raises the hand of Joseph Sumabong. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Joseph “The Hunter” Sumabong of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable pulled off a stunning upset in Tokyo, Japan, scoring a unanimous decision victory over hometown favorite Takero Kitano to capture the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific minimumweight title on Tuesday night, October 21, at the famed Korakuen Hall.

The 23-year-old Boholano floored Kitano in the opening round and never looked back, outclassing the Japanese prospect in nearly every exchange. Judges Edward Ligas and Japanese judges Katsuhiko Nakamura and Koji Tanaka scored the bout for Sumabong, 97-92, 96-93, and 96-93, respectively.

With the win, Sumabong improved his record to 9 wins, 1 loss, and 4 knockouts, while handing the 21-year-old Kitano his first professional defeat (9-1-1, 4 KOs). The victory marked Sumabong’s third straight and served as redemption after suffering his lone loss in Japan last year to Goki Kobayashi.

READ: Joseph Sumabong flies to Japan for WBO regional title fight

From the opening bell, Sumabong displayed sharp timing and composure, tagging Kitano with crisp jabs and calculated counters. A powerful left hook sent the Japanese fighter to the canvas early, stunning the local crowd and immediately shifting the fight’s momentum.

Kitano tried to rally in the second round, pinning Sumabong against the ropes with flurries of punches, but the Boholano answered back with quick counterattacks, landing clean combinations that found their mark.

By the third round, Sumabong had taken full control. He dictated the pace, outboxing Kitano with crisp jabs and well-timed counters even while under pressure. His left hook repeatedly snapped Kitano’s head back, while his body shots drained the Japanese fighter’s energy.

As the rounds progressed, Sumabong’s confidence grew. He mixed precision and aggression, peppering Kitano with clean punches while evading most of his opponent’s desperate swings. By the final bell, there was little doubt about the outcome — Sumabong had clearly dominated the fight and earned every bit of his new championship belt.

The victory was more than just a title win — it was a statement. A rare triumph for a Filipino boxer on Japanese soil and a powerful reminder of the rising talent emerging from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

ALSO READ: Sumabong, Kitano make weight for WBO regional title duel

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP