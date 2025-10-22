JOs in Mandaue Treasurer’s Office vow to repay misused funds, but charges to proceed

Mandaue City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government will file criminal charges against two job order (JO) employees from the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) who were dismissed over alleged mishandling of public funds, despite both signing undertakings to repay the amounts involved.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on confirmed that the two female JO employees admitted to taking public funds. One was caught on CCTV slipping ₱10,000 in cash into her pants pocket, while the other tampered with official receipts, resulting in unremitted collections of around ₱280,000.

Both have signed written undertakings to repay the amounts involved, but Malig-on stressed that despite their promise to pay, the city government will still pursue criminal charges against them.

Malig-on did not name the employees pending the filing of the case.

“They signed undertakings to pay, but without prejudice to the filing of cases,” Malig-on said.

“The law has to be applied kung unsa ang naviolate.”

(The law has to be applied according to what was violated.)

The two female JOs were formally terminated on October 17 following an internal investigation.

Malig-on said the CCTV footage and their own admissions made it impossible for the employees to deny involvement.

“Maybe they didn’t expect that our CCTV cameras at City Hall are now all functional,” he added, warning other employees that monitoring systems across city offices are operational.

A memorandum was also issued to their immediate supervisor, requiring an explanation for failing to detect the irregularities.

The city is considering involving other investigative agencies to ensure a more comprehensive probe.

