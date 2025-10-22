Mandaue City to launch digital ID system for faster, smarter public services

Sample model of the digital ID featuring a unique QR code, part of Mandaue City’s push for digitalization and smarter public service delivery. | 📸: Mandaue City Public Affairs Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City plans to modernize its government services by launching a digital identification (ID) system next year, aiming to simplify and speed up residents’ access to city programs and benefits.

The upcoming digital ID program, modeled after Quezon City’s single ID system, will enroll residents into a centralized database. Each resident will receive a unique digital ID with a personal code, allowing city officials to easily identify households and deliver services more efficiently at the barangay level.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the city learned from Quezon City’s experience during a recent visit. He noted that their use of a single ID system has improved service delivery and disaster response.

“Instead of multiple IDs, they use just one. In case of calamities, they can easily conduct house-to-house checks to know who resides where,” Malig-on explained.

The new system will also address complaints of favoritism, as residents will no longer need to go through community leaders to avail of programs. This will make access to services fairer and monitoring more transparent.

The digital ID initiative is included in the proposed 2026 budget and will proceed once the city council grants its approval. The city also plans to digitize the Assessor’s Office next year as part of its broader goal to become a “smart city.”

“This ID system will help us know exactly who qualifies for services, especially during emergencies,” Malig-on said. “Having one database means we can quickly identify residents and streamline processes.”

Guidelines and procedures for the digital ID are still being finalized.

