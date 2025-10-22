Top 2 most wanted in Bohol, cohort killed in shootout with police in Tagbilaran

Recovered from the crime scene were sachets of suspected shabu, a driver’s license, motorcycle plate numbers, and other personal belongings of the suspects. | Photo: Tagbilaran City Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man listed as the second most wanted person in Bohol and his companion were killed in an armed encounter with the police at around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Purok 3, Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City.

The fatalities were identified as Adonis Chavez Gequillo, also known as Rey Daño Gequillo and alias “Ondoloy,” 40, a resident of Sitio Candait, Barangay Dampas, and his cohort, Francis Cesar Lumothang.

According to the police report, personnel from the Tagbilaran City Police Station were about to serve a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Josephus Adel Baterna, presiding judge of RTC Branch 49, against Gequillo for frustrated murder.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober, chief of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

However, when the officers approached, Gequillo and his companion allegedly opened fire, prompting the police to return fire. Both suspects were fatally hit.

Recovered from the scene were a .45 caliber pistol, a KG9 firearm, a sachet of suspected shabu, and a vehicle without a license plate.

An ambulance from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office was immediately called, but the attending medical personnel declared the two suspects dead on arrival.

