Pam and Duke clash anew over proposed Sogod airport

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another word fight broke out between Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Rep. Duke Frasco of Cebu’s 5th District.

The two officials recently clashed over Frasco’s proposal to put up another international airport in the town of Sogod, northern Cebu.

Pam slams Duke’s plan

Baricuatro on Wednesday, October 22, criticized the lawmaker’s plans, calling it ‘ridiculous.’

“Daghan pa kaayo’g problema. Naa pay wa nabayran nga airport dira sa Camotes, nya maghimo na sab siya sa Sogod? Ridiculous,” Baricuatro said.

(We still have a lot of problems. There is the airport in Camotes which still is not paid, and then we will make another one in Sogod? Ridiculous.)

But Frasco, in response, defended his proposition. Likewise, he called out the governor for politicizing the matter.

“The Governor of Cebu’s reaction, calling the idea of a secondary international airport for Cebu ‘RIDICULOUS’ without even studying the proposal, is expected from someone whose mindset is limited by politics rather than vision,” he wrote in a statement.

Airport in Sogod

Frasco raised the possibility of putting up another airport in Sogod due to several reasons, which include ensuring accessibility and connectivity to and from Cebu in times of disasters.

“(Cutting off Cebu) would be catastrophic (redacted) and would cripple our economy and risk millions of jobs. Cebu needs a secondary international airport, and it needed it yesterday,” he explained.

Baricuatro, for her part, flagged the proposal, saying that big-ticket infrastructure projects should undergo scrutiny as they involve taxpayers’ money.

Plans such as putting up international airports ‘must be backed by concrete data, clear feasibility, and real public need, not just political ambition,’ she added.

“This is not about politics. This is about doing what’s right with public funds,” Baricuatro said.

However, Frasco replied by asking the governor to set aside politics.

“Let us place the general welfare of our province above all else and work together for the good of Cebu and all Cebuanos.

The governor and the congressman from the 5th district had been exchanging tirades over various issues, from healthcare to spending public funds. Both had also been accusing each other of playing politics.

Frasco is the son-in-law of former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Baricuatro’s rival during the May 12 elections.

