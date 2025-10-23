No classes on Oct. 27 to 30 in public schools: DepEd announces ‘wellness break’

Teacher Maribeth DS Diaz teaches grade 2 pupils in a classroom about english lesson at San Francisco Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — There will be no classes on October 27 to 30, 2025 in public schools nationwide, as the Department of Education (DepEd) announced a mid-school year wellness break for teachers and students.

In a memorandum released on October 22, DepEd shared that the break was scheduled “to support the overall well-being of our teaching personnel” amid recent calamities and the rise in flu cases in the country. The memo did not mention directive for private schools.

“Marami sa ating mga guro at mag-aaral ang galing sa mga lugar na tinamaan ng bagyo at lindol o may mga kaso ng trangkaso. Kaya sabi nga natin, konting pahinga muna. Mas makakapagtrabaho tayo nang maayos kung maayos din ang pakiramdam natin,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara shared in a statement.

(Many of our teachers and students come from areas hit by typhoons and earthquakes or are dealing with flu cases. So as we say, let’s take a short break first. We’ll be able to work better if we’re feeling well.)

The policy amends certain provisions of DepEd Memorandum–Office of the Undersecretary for Learning Systems-2025-095, in line with Department Order No. 12, s. 2025, to better prioritize the mental health of educators and learners.

Classes will resume on November 3, following the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Adjustments for the INSET

To accommodate the wellness break, DepEd advised schools to conduct In-Service Training (INSET) for teachers after the break.

However, schools and divisions that have paid for INSET venues or meals may reschedule or repurpose the funds.

Activities may still push through voluntarily if rescheduling is not possible, and teachers who participate will no longer be required to attend similar training sessions later in the school year.

DepEd also reminded that INSET and other professional development programs must still be conducted on alternative dates within the remaining days of School Year 2025–2026, as coordinated with their respective Schools Division Offices and Regional Offices.

INSET is a professional development program that helps teachers and school leaders improve their knowledge, skills, and teaching methods.

