DA-7: Sept. 30 earthquake causes P171M damage to Cebu’s agricultural sector

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) reported that the September 30 quake caused an estimated ₱171 million worth of damage to Cebu’s agricultural sector.

In a press briefing with the regional Philippine Information Agency on October 21, 2025, DA-7 Assistant Chief for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Leo Pelletero shared that the figure is based on their initial assessment in northern Cebu.

“We have coordinated with the Provincial Agriculture Office and Provincial Veterinary Office to conduct an initial survey and see the extent of the damage. Mao man gud ni ang maigo sa linog, kaning mga facilities and equipment sa livestock (During earthquakes, facilities and equipment used for livestock are often affected),” he said.

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

They reported ₱1.9 million worth of damages to poultry and livestock and ₱159 million for both government and private agricultural facilities.

Affected facilities and equipment included water tanks, slaughterhouses, power houses, pig houses, broiler and layer houses.

Pelletero also shared that they are still monitoring the crops in the area, although no extensive damage has been reported.

Financial assistance and reimbursement expected

Pelletero said that before financial aid is released to the affected farmers and fisherfolk, the local government must first input damage data into the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Information System (DRRMIS), subject to validation.

“When the report is presented by the provincial government, we will be conducting a joint validation with the LGUs and the DA. Once mainspect and validate na, we will be inputting in the DRRMIS para walay manobra ug kuwang based on the damage cost by that incident,” he said.

(Once the provincial government presents the report, we will conduct a joint validation with the LGUs and the DA. After the inspection and validation, we will encode the data into the DRRMIS to ensure that the reported damage costs are accurate, with no excesses or shortages.)

The DRRMIS is an online tool that enables local governments to submit up-to-date reports on disaster impacts to agriculture.

Meanwhile, the joint validation with the Cebu Provincial Capitol started on October 22 and will continue until Friday, October 24.

Pelletero also said that the initial damage cost may increase depending on the results of the joint assessment, especially amid the ongoing aftershocks.

Financial assistance will come from the P1 billion quick response funds of the DA Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, and P2 billion national funds from the DA Central Office.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP