Cebu City defends expanded sidewalks, bike lanes along Osmeña Boulevard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) has defended the construction of expanded sidewalks and bike lanes along Osmeña Boulevard.

The office noted that the project is an approved component of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system, amid calls from the City Council to investigate the use of World Bank funds for the work.

In an October 10, 2025, letter addressed to the City Council and signed by Architect Ann Marie Cuizon, officer-in-charge of the CPDO, the city clarified that the project forms part of Package 1 of the Improved CBRT, specifically the Urban Realm Enhancement (Link to the Port) segment.

The clarification comes as the council seeks to determine whether the use of a World Bank loan for the project was proper, after former Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera earlier questioned why the “link-to-port” component from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to Plaza Independencia was implemented despite allegedly being excluded from the main BRT alignment.

“The sidewalk and bike lane construction is part of Package 1 of the Improved Cebu BRT Packages, under the Proposed Urban Realm Enhancement (Link to the Port),” the CPDO said in its response. “This project is designed to improve accessibility, accommodate a higher volume of pedestrians, and reduce motor vehicle traffic as part of a broader pedestrianization initiative.”

Comprehensive Land Use Plan

Cuizon added that the project has been approved by the Cebu City Zoning Board through a resolution on August 15, 2024, and secured a locational clearance issued on September 19, 2024.

The CPDO maintained that the expanded sidewalk and bike lane are consistent with Cebu City’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) and Ordinance No. 2408, which created the Sugbo Bike Lanes Board (SBLB) to promote safe, sustainable transport.

“Bike lanes are strategic for enhancing safety, mobility, health, and environmental sustainability in a rapidly urbanizing city like Cebu,” the CPDO stated. “By segregating cyclists from motor vehicles, they reduce collision risks and improve urban livability.”

Cuizon emphasized that the Urban Realm Link to Port Project supports the city’s broader vision of sustainability and low-carbon mobility, aiming to strengthen connectivity between the urban core and port area while encouraging pedestrian activity downtown.

“Upgrading the urban realm integrated with port infrastructure will not only support trade and tourism but will also contribute positively to the city’s livability and competitiveness,” the CPDO said.

Council demands probe

The CPDO’s clarification was issued during the term of the 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod, amid ongoing calls for accountability over the project’s funding and implementation.

In March, Councilor Jun Alcover delivered a privilege speech regarding the installation of bike lane barriers along Osmeña Boulevard, which he said would worsen traffic congestion and reduce road space for public utility vehicles.

“I am not against bike lanes, but I am for the reconsideration of the installation of bike lane barriers,” Alcover said. “They are impractical and only add to traffic congestion.”

Following his speech, former councilor Pesquera filed a resolution asking the Office of the Ombudsman–Visayas and the Commission on Audit (COA) Region VII to investigate whether World Bank loan proceeds were used for the project despite it being allegedly outside the scope of the BRT.

“That portion from DBP to Plaza Independencia is not part of the BRT, but they used the loan proceeds for it,” Pesquera said. “This can be considered technical malversation.”

She further accused the project implementers of violating the city’s zoning ordinance, saying parts of Osmeña Boulevard should remain arcaded zones under local regulations.

World Bank flags BRT project delays

The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project, which has a total funding of $226 million, is financed by the World Bank ($141M), Agence Française de Développement ($54M), and the Philippine government ($30M).

However, the World Bank’s July 2025 Implementation Status Report rated both the project’s development and implementation progress as “unsatisfactory,” flagging coordination gaps and persistent delays in property acquisition and documentation.

The CPDO, in its letter, echoed recommendations for stronger inter-agency coordination, including the creation of a central office under the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the appointment of a lead project officer directly accountable to the DOTr Secretary or even the President.

