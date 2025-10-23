Cebu court convicts man for killing cat

𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯: 𝘛𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩, 𝘛𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘺, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘶𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘦𝘭𝘵𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘦, 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘨 𝘬𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴. 𝘊𝘖𝘕𝘛𝘙𝘐𝘉𝘜𝘛𝘌𝘋

CEBU CITY — A Cebu court has convicted a man for violating the Animal Welfare Act of 1998 after he threw a cat into a dog enclosure, causing the animal’s death, a ruling hailed by advocates as a win in the fight against animal cruelty.

In a decision dated October 15, 2025, Judge Vivien Leigh T. Santiago-Lumangtad, presiding judge of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) Branch 11, Cebu City, found Lance Xavier Castro guilty beyond reasonable doubt of cruelty to animals under Section 6 of Republic Act 8485, as amended by RA 10631, and ordered him to pay a P20,000 fine with subsidiary imprisonment.

The case arose from a June 4, 2024 incident at the family residence in Guadalupe, Cebu City, where Castro lived with his aunt and private complainant, Patricia P. Castro.

The complaint alleged that around midnight, Lance snatched Patricia’s rescued cat, Tweety, and hurled it over a barrier into a garage where several dogs were kept. The dogs mauled the cat, which later died from its injuries.

AUNT TESTIFIES TO HORROR AND ASSAULT

In her testimony, Patricia recounted that she saw her nephew holding Tweety in a threatening manner. Alarmed, she tried to call the cat away, but moments later, Lance suddenly grabbed the animal and threw it toward the dogs.

Realizing what was about to happen, Patricia screamed “No!” and ran toward the garage to rescue the cat. But before she could reach it, Lance allegedly blocked her path and struck her on the face with a rock, causing her to fall to the ground.

Bloodied and weak, Patricia managed to crawl toward the garage, where she found Tweety barely breathing. The cat died shortly afterward. Patricia was later treated at the Cebu City Medical Center, and the injuries were documented through medico-legal reports and photographs submitted as evidence.

The court noted that these pieces of evidence, along with Patricia’s “clear and straightforward” testimony, corroborated the charge and established the accused’s deliberate act of cruelty.

THE DEFENSE’S VERSION

In his defense, Lance Castro denied intending to harm either the cat or his aunt. He claimed that he merely wanted to drive the cat away after discovering that one of Patricia’s pets had eaten part of his loaf of bread. He said that his aunt had long turned their home into an “animal shelter,” housing 35 to 45 dogs and 20 to 30 cats, which, according to him, caused damage and sanitation problems in the household.

He told the court that he picked up a small pebble to shoo the cat away but instead decided to carry it farther from the house. However, when he heard footsteps behind him, he allegedly panicked, believing his aunt was about to attack him. He said he “hurriedly tossed the cat” without realizing that it would land inside the dog enclosure.

Castro further claimed that when Patricia ran toward him, he swung his hand defensively, not knowing if she was armed. He denied intentionally hitting her or meaning to kill the cat.

COURT: ACT WAS WILLFUL, NOT OUT OF FEAR

The court rejected the defense’s claim of panic and self-defense, ruling that fear cannot justify or excuse the accused’s act without proof of an imminent or real threat to life.

“The accused’s mere allegation of fear without any overt act showing aggression on the complainant’s part cannot excuse his act,” the decision stated. It added that Lance’s earlier frustration over the cat eating his bread showed deliberate intent rather than fear or accident.

The ruling emphasized that the accused’s act of hurling the cat into a dog pen directly caused its death and clearly fell under cruelty as defined by law. Even if he did not intend to kill the animal, the act of maltreatment was enough to constitute a violation.

“The accused’s assertion that he ‘loves cats’ does not exculpate him from liability,” the court said. “His act of hurling Tweety is inconsistent with his claim of affection or care.”

A VICTORY FOR ANIMAL WELFARE

Animal welfare groups and advocates welcomed the decision, saying it sends a strong message that cruelty and violence toward animals will not be tolerated.

The case also underscores the strengthened provisions of RA 10631, which imposes stiffer penalties for animal abuse resulting in death — including imprisonment of up to two years and fines of up to P100,000.

While the court made no pronouncement on civil liability, the conviction stands as a moral and legal reminder that compassion must extend to all living beings.

“This is more than just a case about a cat. It’s about holding people accountable for cruelty and recognizing that animals, too, deserve justice,” one advocate commented.

