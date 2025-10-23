Cebu quake-hit businesses can apply for up to ₱300k loan – DTI

Firemen walk beside a collapsed building caused by a recent strong earthquake in Bogo city, Cebu Province, Central Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. —AP PHOTO/AARON FAVILA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the September 30 earthquake may apply for loans to help with business recovery, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

DTI Cebu Provincial Office Director Marivic Aguilar said that owners of Cebu businesses hit by quake can loan up to ₱300,000 through the Enterprise Rehabilitation Financing (ERF) program.

In their initial visit to northern Cebu, some businesses have already applied to help sustain their operations and make up for revenue losses after the quake.

“Yesterday, we went to Bogo. Around 31 people came, and 28 of them availed a loan for working capital and to cover up for lost inventory,” Aguilar shared during a press briefing with the Philippine Information Agency on October 23, 2025.

The program operates through the DTI’s Small Business Corporation (SBCorp) and is open to all MSMEs that run in areas declared to be under the State of Calamity by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

How to avail the loan

Aguilar said that loan applications for MSMEs are ongoing in affected areas, including San Remigio, Daanbantayan, and Medellin.

​She added that they are closely coordinating with local government units (LGUs) and other stakeholders to ensure power supply and internet connectivity, which will help those who want to process their applications.

“We need the power for the internet connection because our services are already online,” she said.

ERF applicants must first register through the SBCorp Money app, where they can submit their requirements.

Requirements include:

Government-issued ID of the sole proprietor/ Managing Partner/President CEO Mayor’s Permit/Barangay Micro Business Enterprise (BMBE) Certificate for loans more than ₱100K; or Barangay Certification for loans up to ₱100K Bank or e-money account details (must be under the name of the sole proprietor, partnership, or corporations) Other Documents: Secretary’s Certificate or Board Resolution or Partnership Resolution re: authorization to borrow, where the President/CEO/Managing Partner is the principal borrower

Latest General Information Sheet (for corporations) or Articles of Partnership (for partnerships)

The loan has no interest for the first year and 1% monthly interest for the next two years. It is paid monthly over three years, including a 3-month grace period.

Damages to local businesses

DTI reported that there are 12,000 registered establishments in the affected 13 LGUs.

As of October 23, around 700 have been surveyed, with 400 of them reporting damages.

According to DTI’s initial impact assessment, roughly 60% of establishments reported minor damage, 10% with moderate damage, 5% with major damage, and 2% with severe damage.

To help speed up the recovery of local businesses, Aguilar called for engineers and contractors to assist in LGU-led assessments.

“They need experts to inspect the safety of their infrastructure because they have hesitations to go back to business. We’re also trying to work this out with our chambers and associations of structural engineers,” she said.

“We also encourage the businesses in the north to stay strong. Our assistance is not only financing; there is also counseling for mental well-being to redeem their confidence to help rebuild their businesses,” she added.

Despite this, the DTI Region VII emphasized in a statement on October 5 that Cebu remains open for business:

“Challenges remain, particularly in rebuilding damaged homes, public facilities, and water systems, but local economies are beginning to recover—with markets reopening and small enterprises resuming operations.”

