OSCA clarifies all qualified senior citizens to receive aid on Oct. 25

A total of 498 senior citizens from Cebu City received cash gifts worth P10,000 each from the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) during the distribution held at Cogon Ramos Gym today, August 19, 2025. | Cebu City PIO/ Allan Cuizon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All qualified senior citizens here, not just the newly added 7,000, will receive financial assistance from the local government starting October 25, the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) clarified earlier this week.

This statement aims to clear up confusion over Mayor Nestor Archival’s earlier announcement.

OSCA explained that the financial aid includes both existing and new beneficiaries, and that the additional 7,000 names are replacements for delisted recipients, such as those who have passed away or failed to claim their assistance for three consecutive years.

“Magbasi gihapon ta sa ordinansa nga ang qualified to apply sa financial assistance kay kato lang gihapon narehistro sa COMELEC sa tuig 2013 paubos. Ang 2014 pataas kay wala pa jud,” OSCA said.

(We will still base it on the ordinance that those qualified to apply for the financial assistance are still those who have registered from Comelec from 2013 down. Those from 2014 up, they still have no assistance.)

“Ang pasabot ni Mayor sa iyang post nga ang katong nag-apply sa tuig 2024 kay makadawat na sad — meaning sila ang mga pending applicants nga wala pa nakadawat pero qualified sila.”

(What the mayor meant in his post that those who applied in 2024 can already receive assistance — meaning that they are pending applicants but had not yet received the assistance and were qualified.)

READ: Over 7,000 waiting Cebu City seniors to finally get aid on Oct 25

The clarification came after questions spread online about whether only 7,000 newly listed seniors would receive the aid. OSCA emphasized that all qualified and registered seniors, including those who have been consistently receiving assistance, would each get P1,000 during the 10-day payout period.

The distribution will run for three days in the barangays and seven days at the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO). OSCA reminded beneficiaries that no authorization letters will be allowed for claiming, meaning seniors must appear personally.

Archival: New names replaced delisted beneficiaries

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier confirmed that the 7,000 “new” names were not additional recipients but replacements from the existing 2013 registry list.

“Ang kaning 7,000 mao ni ang mga tawo nga nagrehistro sa 2013. Naa man gud tay certain cutoff year nga 2013,” he said.

(These 7,000, these are the people who registered in 2013. We have a certain cutoff year that is 2013.)

READ: Senior citizen activism in the digital age

“Naay mga tawo nga nagrehistro ana nga tuig pero dili pa senior citizens atong panahona. Karon, atong gilimpyohan ang lista kay daghan na nangamatay — mao ni ang mga slot nga gipulihan.”

(There are people who registered that year but they are not yet senior citizens at that time. Now, we are cleaning the list because many have already died — these are the slots that are to be replaced.)

READ: Senior citizen online registration: A step-by-step guide

Archival said those removed from the list were mostly seniors who failed to claim their aid for three consecutive years or had already passed away.

“Wala ray budget nadugang. Ang nahatag nga bag-ong lista nga 7,000, mao ra pud ang natangtang. So gi-replace ra gyud,” he explained.

(There are no additional budget. The new list of 7,000, that are the ones removed. So they have been replaced.)

The mayor also clarified that the October 25 payout would cover three months’ worth of assistance, maintaining that the city’s goal would be to transition from quarterly to monthly payouts moving forward.

“Possibilidad gyud na nga kung mo-monthly na, daghan pa gyud tangtangon, kay kinahanglan gyud nato ma-regularize ug ma-verify ang listahan,” Archival said.

(There is a possibility that if we do it monthly, many would be removed, because we need to regularize and verify the list.)

Monthly payout eyed starting October

Currently, Cebu City releases financial aid quarterly, with each qualified senior receiving P3,000 per quarter, equivalent to P1,000 per month.

Archival said the city was preparing to implement a monthly distribution scheme beginning this month to promote efficiency and accountability.

“Naay balaod nga monthly gyud unta ang paghatag. Mao na nga karon ato nang sugdan aron dili bulto ang pag-release,” the mayor said.

(There is a law that the distribution would be done monthly. That is why now we would start now so that it would not be released sort of a lump sum.)

“Kung dako kaayo ang budget, maglisod ta. Pero kung monthly, mas manageable ug mas klaro kinsa gyud ang qualified,” he said.

(If the budget is big, it would be difficult. But if we do it monthly, it would still be manageable, it would be clearer who would be qualified.)

He also noted that the shift to a monthly scheme would allow the city to better monitor its growing roster of elderly beneficiaries, currently estimated at over 93,000, possibly reaching 100,000 next year, while ensuring that funds go only to eligible recipients.

Confusion after mayor’s post

Confusion arose after Archival’s Facebook post last week announcing that “7,780 senior citizens will finally receive their long-delayed financial assistance on October 25.”

Many interpreted this to mean that only the 7,000 newly listed names would receive aid, prompting OSCA to issue its clarification.

OSCA reiterated that Archival’s statement referred to “pending applicants” who were already qualified but had yet to receive aid since May 2024.

“Ang katong sugod sa May to December 2024 ug ang January to September 2025 apil sila sa makadawat,” the office said.

(Those starting from May to December 2024 and from January to December 2025 the are included on who can receive.)

“Kauban ra sila sa mga nagdawatan na, silang tanan makadawat tag-P1,000 karong umaabot October 25,” he said.

(They are included on those who would receive, all of them will receive P1,000 each this coming October 25.)

Financial aid under SB2

The payout was made possible after the Cebu City Council approved Supplemental Budget No. 2 (SB2) earlier this month, which allocated P81.3 million for priority programs, including P40.8 million for the Senior Citizens’ Financial Assistance Program.

The program, mandated under City Ordinance No. 2453, grants P12,000 in annual aid to qualified senior citizens.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Finance, said the adjustment was necessary due to the increase in beneficiaries this year.

“We discovered that our current budget for senior citizens was no longer enough because of the increase in beneficiaries this year,” Tumulak said.

Council debate on payout frequency

The shift to monthly disbursement has divided city officials.

Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., chairperson of the Committee on Senior Citizens, said the city might struggle to handle monthly payouts due to the high number of beneficiaries.

“Before, when there were only 20,000 or 30,000 seniors, we could handle monthly distributions,” Alcover said. “But with more than 90,000 now, it’s not feasible.”

He added that most senior citizens’ associations prefer the quarterly payout system, which reduced travel and waiting time for older recipients.

Despite the logistical concerns, Archival said the city remained firm in its goal to make the distribution more timely, transparent, and equitable, ensuring that Cebu City’s elderly population received their aid without delay or confusion moving forward.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP