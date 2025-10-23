Jonalyn Dalanon: When an unplanned path leads to being a topnotcher

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sometimes, the best things in life happen outside our plans.

For 23-year-old Jonalyn Dalanon from Masbate City, placing first in the October 2025 Fisheries Professional Licensure Examination (FPLE) was never part of her story – at least, not in the beginning.

Jonalyn Maestrado Dalanon – Top 1 of the October 2025 Fisheries Professionals Licensure Examination (FPLE). | Contributed photo

In fact, fisheries wasn’t even the program she envisioned herself taking for college.

As she shared, “Honestly, taking up Fisheries wasn’t part of my original plan. It wasn’t even among my top three dream courses.”

Back in SHS, she wasn’t familiar with the program but an opportunity knocked.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) opened up scholarship opportunities and when her teacher encouraged her to apply, she took the leap of faith.

She took it not knowing it would chart the current of success she’s now sailing through.

“I knew it would be difficult to pursue my dream course because of financial limitations, so I decided to seize the opportunity,” she said.

“Looking back, that decision led me to discover the true value and purpose of the Fisheries program.”

Jonalyn later pursued Bachelor of Science in Fisheries at Cebu Technological University – Carmen Campus, where her unplanned journey began to unfold.

Growing passion

Over time, Jonalyn discovered that Fisheries is much more than what most people think.

“Fisheries is not merely about the notion of catching fish,” she explained.

“It’s a broad discipline that covers aquaculture, capture fisheries, and post-harvest processes. At its heart, it’s about protecting and conserving aquatic resources to provide food and sustain livelihoods.”

The once-unfamiliar program slowly became a calling.

As she puts it, “God’s plan is always better than mine. He placed me here because He knows this is where I truly belong.”

She grew to love the discipline, realizing that Fisheries is more than just catching fish — it is about conservation, sustainability, and feeding communities.

In her undergraduate studies, Jonalyn was immersed on fieldworks related to Fisheries. | Contributed photo

What once started as a choice out of practicality evolved into a deeper appreciation for the program she has delved into.

Journey to the top

Jonalyn’s success wasn’t handed to her easily as she had to grapple with difficulties that, for her, became her greatest motivation.

In her review season, she was working while studying.

Countless sleepless nights and ‘mind-draining weekends’ were what filled her entire review; yet, she pressed on.

“However, fueled by my determination, I’m glad I was able to persevere and manage my time well,” she said.

Coming from an economically challenged family, she knew every effort mattered.

She devoted her free hours to studying and attended mentoring sessions under the Fisheries Development Network.

“I would say that my mentoring program, which I was part of, helped me a lot in acquiring knowledge and techniques on how to approach every question,” she said.

Making the most out of every opportunity to learn was what she continued to hold on.

There were moments when exhaustion crept in, but thoughts of her family always pulled her back on track.

As she shared, “Every time I felt like giving up, I just looked at our family picture. It reminded me to keep going because I want to give them the comfortable life they truly deserve.”

Jonalyn Dalanon together with her parents in her graduation ceremonies. | Contributed photo

Her journey to being a topnotcher wasn’t about perfection, but it was all in her resilience.

For her, difficulties were never roadblocks; they were reminders of how far she can achieve if she worked hard for it.

In one word, she described the journey as ‘grace-filled’.

“There were times when I felt weak or uncertain, but God’s guidance and the support of my loved ones gave me the strength to continue and reach the top,” she said.

Filled with both faith and motivation from her family, she flowed gracefully — and reached the top.

Diving into the future

As she stands among the top, Jonalyn hopes to give back to the field that once felt foreign but now defines her path.

“I aspire to become one of the leading experts in the field of aquaculture,” she said.

She also added, “I firmly believe that through continuous learning and commitment, I can contribute meaningfully to the country’s goal of attaining food sufficiency.”

As she reflects on her journey, Jonalyn leaves a heartfelt message to future Fisheries graduates:

“Have faith in God, dream big, and take even bigger actions. Forgive yourself when you fail, because failure simply means you’re trying.”

From an unexpected beginning to an inspiring triumph, Jonalyn’s story proves that sometimes, the plans we never make lead to destinations we’re truly meant for.