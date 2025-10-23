Apollo Quiboloy: Pasig court denies plea for hospital arrest

Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy (PNA file photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA – The Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 159 has turned down the request of detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy to be placed under hospital arrest.

In a four-page order dated Oct. 8, acting Presiding Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa said the court “finds no compelling reason to place Quiboloy under hospital arrest at either the Philippine Heart Center or Medical City.”

“The records clearly establish that his medical needs are being adequately and consistently attended to while in the custody of the Pasig City Jail, and that he continues to receive appropriate, timely, and sufficient medical care at the Pasig City General Hospital, under the supervision of competent medical professionals,” the court said.

Quiboloy’s counsel requested that the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader be allowed to seek medical treatment at another medical institution aside from the court-designated hospital.

The 75-year-old pastor said he was experiencing persistent shortness of breath, with intermittent fever, muscle pain, and cough while in detention.

Prosecutors have formally opposed Quiboloy’s motion, citing that his “advanced age and medical condition do not distinguish him from other detainees at the Pasig City Jail, many of whom likewise suffer from equal or serious health issues.”

Neither his age nor his medical condition warrants preferential treatment, they said. (PNA)

