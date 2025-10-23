Shabu for gasoline: Man nabbed for trying to barter drugs for fuel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What would a man, allegedly high on drugs and without money, pay a gasoline station attendant to put gasoline on his motorcycle?

According to a gasoline attendant, the 31-year-old man allegedly handed over to him a packet of shabu as payment since the man did not have any cash with him.

This happened in the early morning of October 22, at a gasoline station along the National Highway in Barangay Langtad, Naga City in southern Cebu.

The attendant refused to fill the motorcycle with gasoline unless the man would pay P50 first.

He then asked the attendant that he would just put on credit or just borrow the P50 worth of gasoline but he did not say when he would pay. This was because he did not have any cash with him.

And of course, the attendant refused because the attendant said he would be the one pay for it if he would agree.

It was then that the man pulled something out of his pocket, which the attendant claimed was a packet of shabu in exchange for P50 worth of gasoline.

When the attendant refused, the man then started an argument with the attendant.

Another customer, who heard their conversation, tried to intervene and sided with the attendant.

It was then, the attendant told police, that the man pulled out a knife and threatened the attendant and the other customer.

After this, the man left the gasoline station.

The attendant and the customer then called the police who pursued the man.

They caught up with him. The man when he noticed the police tried to speed up to escape but he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Police arrested him and retrieved from his pocket 6 packets of suspected shabu.

He was then detained at the Naga City Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Later, police found out that the motorcycle that the suspect used was allegedly from his neighbor that he took without the owner knowing about it.

A report gathered by dyHP claimed that the man used the motorcycle to travel from Carcar City where he lived to Cebu City to allegedly buy shabu.

He was allegedly on his way back from Cebu City when he stopped at a Naga City gasoline station to have his motorcycle filled up with gasoline, just enough to get him home to Carcar.

But the attendant, who noticed that the man was on something, asked for cash first before filling the motorcycle with gasoline.

It was then that the man asked that if possible he would just put on credit or loan under his name just P50 worth of gasoline.

When the attendant refused, that was when the attendant claimed that the man offered a packet of shabu in exchange for a liter of gasoline.

Naga is a component city of Cebu Province which is located 21 kilometers south of Cebu City.

